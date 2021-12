TvN has shared a glimpse of Lee Dong Wook and Han Ji Eun’s relationship in the upcoming Friday-Saturday drama “Bad and Crazy”!. “Bad and Crazy” is directed by Yoo Sun Bong and written by Kim Sae Bom, who worked together on OCN’s hit drama “The Uncanny Counter.” The redemption hero drama tells the story of the events that occur after the capable but bad guy Ryu Soo Yeol (Lee Dong Wook) meets K (Wi Ha Joon), a crazy guy when it comes to justice. Han Ji Eun plays Ryu Soo Yeol’s ex-girlfriend Lee Hee Kyum, a cop with a lovable appearance despite being tough on the inside.

WORLD ・ 14 DAYS AGO