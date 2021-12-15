ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
No. 15 Middletown South ties No. 10 St. John Vianney - Boys hockey recap (PHOTOS)

By Lou Monaco
 6 days ago
Aiden Cavendish scored off an assist from Noah Schactman in the third period to lift Middletown South, No. 15 in the NJ.com Top 20, to a 1-1...

Related
NJ.com

Toms River East over Lacey - Boys ice hockey recap

Alex Fortunato, Joseph Taliercio and Ethan Smith recorded one goal and one assist apiece for Toms River East in its 4-1 win against Lacey at Winding River Skating Center in Toms River. Christopher Dineen produced the other goal for Toms River East (1-4-1), which saw Jake Verdon log two assists....
NJ.com

Donovan Catholic over Brick Township - Girls basketball recap (PHOTOS)

Gabriella Ross led a balanced Donovan Catholic scoring effort with 15 points, 10 rebounds and six steals in its 66-26 victory against Brick Township in Toms River. Tanaiyah Decker posted 14 points, four rebounds and four dimes for Donovan Catholic (2-1) while Kya Joseph logged 11 points, six boards, two assists and two steals. Mackenzie Kopf contributed to the win with 10 points and six rebounds as did Olivia Conroy with 10 points, seven rebounds and three steals.
BRICK, NJ
NJ.com

No. 4 Manasquan over Monmouth - Girls basketball recap

Mary Elizabeth Donnelly’s 13 points led a balanced offensive effort as Manasquan, No. 4 in the NJ.com Top 20, defeated Monmouth, 53-30, in Tinton Falls. Twelve different players made at least one field goal for Manasquan (3-0), which jumped out to a 21-8 first quarter lead. Hope Masonius had nine points and Brooke Hollawell added seven.
NJ.com

St. Peter’s Prep over Xavier (NY) - Boys ice hockey recap

Michael Benkovitz and Bryan Arrendondo each had a goal and two assists to lead St. Peter’s Prep to a 6-2 victory over Xavier (NY) at Korpi Arena in Bayonne. St. Peter’s Prep (2-4-1) trailed 1-0 after the first period, then erupted for four unanswered goals in the second. Jack Fischer’s goal tied the game at 1-all 1:12 into the period. Then, with 7:16 left in the second Matthew January’s power play goal put St. Peter’s Prep ahead for good. Christopher Benkovitz added a short-handed and Ryan Byington had power play goal, the first of his career, to close out the period.
BAYONNE, NJ
NJ.com

West Orange tops Bayonne - Boys ice hockey recap

Freshman Dominic Locricchio scored a goal and had three assists and junior Jack Olsen added a goal and two assists as West Orange got past Bayonne 6-2 at Rich Korpi Ice Rink in Bayonne. Sophomore Nathan Rubinstein opened up the scoring in the first period for West Orange (2-1-2) off...
WEST ORANGE, NJ
NJ.com

Ocean Township tops Wall - Boys basketball recap

Zayier Dean scored 16 points to lead Ocean Township past Wall 52-35 in Oakhurst. Justin McMahon added 12 points, with Ron Richardson tallying 10 points. Ocean Township (1-1) ended the game on a 12-6 after leading 40-27 at the end of the third quarter. Chris Mitchell was the leading scorer...
NJ.com

No. 12 St. Rose defeats Jackson Liberty - Girls basketball recap

St. Rose, No. 12 in NJ.com’s Top 20, defeated Jackson Liberty 75-27 in Jackson Township behind a 22-point game from Rosie Scognamiglio. Cassidy Kruesi tallied 11 points, with Christa Ramos adding 10 points. The Purple Roses (2-0) went on a 17-4 run in the first quarter and a 19-4...
NJ.com

Jackson Memorial over Toms River East - Girls basketball recap

Kamile Makselyte led Jackson Memorial with 10 points, 11 rebounds, three steals, one assist and one block in its 59-37 victory against Toms River East in Toms River. Brooke McKown posted a well-rounded 13 points, nine assists, six steals and three rebounds, Chloe Messer went for 13 points, three dimes and two rebounds and Zoie Maffei compiled 12 points, three assists, two steals and one board for Jackson Memorial (2-0).
JACKSON, NJ
NJ.com

Pinelands rallies past Lacey - Boys basketball recap

Justin Barreau’s steal and layup with 1.9 seconds gave Pinelands the victory as it rallied from 16 points down to stun Lacey, 50-48, in Tuckerton. Barreau finished with six points, six rebounds and two steals for Pinelands (2-0), which trailed 26-10 at the end of the first quarter. Rian O’Rourke drained six 3-pointers as he had 20 points with six rebounds. Daniel McCarthy added with 10 points, six rebounds and five assists, while Aiden Skeie chipped in with 10 points.
NJ.com

No. 3 Bergen Catholic over Windermere (FL) - Boys basketball recap

Will Richardson compiled 24 points to pace Bergen Catholic, No. 3 in the NJ.com Top 20, in its 78-53 victory over Windermere (FL) in the Kreul Classic Eastbay Challenge in Coral Springs (FL). Terry Copeland produced 21 points as the second-leading scorer for the Crusaders (2-0) while Brandon Benjamin and...
NJ.com

Ramapo defeats St. Mary (Ruth.) - Boys basketball recap

The duo of Nathaniel Burellson (20) and Peyton Seals (17) combined for 37 points as Ramapo defeated St. Mary (Ruth.) 62-51 in Mahwah. Wyatt Ellington-Manner also had a solid game for Ramapo (2-0) as he finished with 12 points. St. Mary (Ruth.) (1-1) had three players tally double figures as...
RAMAPO, NY
NJ.com

Woodbury defeats Winslow - Girls basketball recap

Alexis Davis nearly accounted for half of Woodbury’s points as she tallied 25 in its 51-43 win over Winslow in Atco. Despite being notched at 10 at the end of the first quarter, Woodbury took the lead 24-18 going into halftime and never look back on its way to the victory.
WOODBURY, NJ
NJ.com

Whippany Park defeats Boonton - Boys basketball recap

Thanks to a double-double from Jason Heckler in which he recorded 19 points and 11 rebounds, Whippany Park defeated Boonton 66-54 in Whippany. Along with Heckler, Jake Forte managed 15 points and five rebounds while Maayanth Nair tallied 12 points and five rebounds. Madrit Asani and Charlie Hurd both notched...
NJ.com

West Essex over Paramus - Boys ice hockey recap

Luca Infusino had a hat trick and two assists to spark West Essex to a 6-0 win over Paramus at Codey Arena in West Orange. Rocco Garcia added a goal and an assist, while Joe Namyotov and Michael Coyle also scored. Justin Bergman and Alex Kierepka each had two assists...
WEST ORANGE, NJ
NJ.com

Girls basketball: Thorp late bucket gives Wall win over Ocean Township

Paris Thorp went for 13 points, three rebounds and one steal, including the go-ahead basket and a foul with seven seconds left, for Wall in its 43-41 win over Ocean Township in Wall. Shayne Eldridge led Wall (1-1) in scoring with 17 points, six steals, two boards and two assists.
NJ.com

