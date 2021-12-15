No. 15 Middletown South ties No. 10 St. John Vianney - Boys hockey recap (PHOTOS)
Aiden Cavendish scored off an assist from Noah Schactman in the third period to lift Middletown South, No. 15 in the NJ.com Top 20, to a 1-1...www.nj.com
Aiden Cavendish scored off an assist from Noah Schactman in the third period to lift Middletown South, No. 15 in the NJ.com Top 20, to a 1-1...www.nj.com
NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.https://www.nj.com
Comments / 0