No. 15 Middletown South ties No. 10 St. John Vianney - Boys hockey recap (PHOTOS)

Michael Benkovitz and Bryan Arrendondo each had a goal and two assists to lead St. Peter’s Prep to a 6-2 victory over Xavier (NY) at Korpi Arena in Bayonne. St. Peter’s Prep (2-4-1) trailed 1-0 after the first period, then erupted for four unanswered goals in the second. Jack Fischer’s goal tied the game at 1-all 1:12 into the period. Then, with 7:16 left in the second Matthew January’s power play goal put St. Peter’s Prep ahead for good. Christopher Benkovitz added a short-handed and Ryan Byington had power play goal, the first of his career, to close out the period.

BAYONNE, NJ ・ 12 HOURS AGO