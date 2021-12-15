ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
President Biden to inspect tornado damage in Dawson Springs, western Kentucky

By Aaron Chatman
 6 days ago

FORT CAMPBELL, Ky. (WEHT) — The President is scheduled to arrive at Fort Campbell just after 10 a.m. Wednesday morning to get an update on the recovery efforts.

After a briefing on recovery efforts, President Biden will head to Mayfield to get a look at the damage for himself.

Around 2:30 p.m., the President will tour a badly damaged area of Dawson Springs. After the tour, he will give an update on his administration’s relief efforts.

The President says he’s working with Governor Andy Beshear to make sure his visit doesn’t get in the way of the clean-up efforts taking place.

Governor Andy Beshear discusses the omicron variant, deadly storms

FRANKFORT, Ky (WEHT) – On December 18, Governor Andy Beshear discussed COVID-19 as well as the December 10 storms and tornadoes. Gov. Beshear urged masking in schools and workplace settings after receiving confirmation that the fast-spreading COVID-19 omicron variant has been sighted in multiple Kentucky counties. “This thing is going to spread so fast that […]
Gov. Beshear gives Team Kentucky update

KENTUCKY (WEHT) – On Monday, Gov. Andy Beshear updated Kentuckians on the state’s response to the devastating storms that hit Western Kentucky just over a week ago and to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. “The message is pretty simple: Omicron is spreading faster than anything we’ve ever seen, and it looks like this might be one […]
Muhlenberg County officials say they have plenty of donations

MUHLENBERG CO., Ky (WEHT) – On December 18 Muhlenberg County released a statement in regards to donations made after the December 10 tornado damaged the county. “At this time we have reached capacity and can no longer accept non-monetary donations. We are still accepting financial contributions and building supplies.” The county still appreciates the the […]
The Dawson Springs Police Department got a huge Christmas gift

DAWSON SPRINGS, Ky (WEHT) – A big gift found its way to the Dawson Springs Police Department. During the storms that tore through Western Kentucky, Dawson Springs lost a police cruiser to a tornado. However, another Kentucky community stepped in to help them out. The Jeffersontown mayor and Chief of Police showed up on December […]
