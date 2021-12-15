President Biden to inspect tornado damage in Dawson Springs, western Kentucky

FORT CAMPBELL, Ky. (WEHT) — The President is scheduled to arrive at Fort Campbell just after 10 a.m. Wednesday morning to get an update on the recovery efforts.

After a briefing on recovery efforts, President Biden will head to Mayfield to get a look at the damage for himself.

Around 2:30 p.m., the President will tour a badly damaged area of Dawson Springs. After the tour, he will give an update on his administration’s relief efforts.

The President says he’s working with Governor Andy Beshear to make sure his visit doesn’t get in the way of the clean-up efforts taking place.

