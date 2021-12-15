Guadalupe awarded $4.9 million for Central Park improvements

SANTA MARIA, Calif. - The Salvation Army in Santa Maria is looking for last-minute donations for it's annual Christmas Toy Drive. People can still donate toys to the nonprofit agency before it's delivery day on Monday. The toy drive will allow hundreds of families throughout the Santa Maria Valley to receive gifts for children in The post Salvation Army seeks last minute donations for Christmas Toy Drive in Santa Maria appeared first on NewsChannel 3-12.

SANTA MARIA, CA ・ 3 DAYS AGO