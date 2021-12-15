ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Guadalupe awarded $4.9 million for Central Park improvements

 6 days ago
City of Guadalupe

GUADALUPE, Calif. – Guadalupe will get $4.9 million to renovate Central Park on 10th Street.

The money is coming from the California State Parks system.

Los Amigos de Guadalupe, a local community and economic development nonprofit, helped the city apply for the State Parks funds.

Children's play equipment, adult exercise equipment, a dog park, and a basketball court will be added.

Improvements will include a skate park, game tables, a climbing wall and picnic tables.

The city expects to hire a construction company sometime next summer.

The community will have a chance to be involved in the final design process.

