Las Vegas, NV

Thousands without power Tuesday night

By Duncan Phenix
 6 days ago

LAS VEGAS, HENDERSON (KLAS) – NV Energy was reporting more than 10,000 customers without power around 6:30 p.m. Tuesday night. By 10:50 that number was down to 3,037 customers.

According to the NV Energy outage map , more than 3,000 affected customers were located in the arts district near downtown, more than 1,300 customers near the Scotch 80s neighborhood near downtown, and almost 1,000 in Henderson around Water St.

This is a developing story, please check back for updates.

