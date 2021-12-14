Lawsuit Filed To Force New York To Reopen Applications For Pandemic Rental Assistance

Yesterday MDN told you that New York City was pointing the gun of economic suicide at its own head, ready to pull the trigger by outlawing the use of natural gas in all new buildings throughout the city (see NYC Tees Itself Up for Economic Chaos with Vote to Ban NatGas). They did it–they pulled the trigger on banning new buildings (businesses, homes, etc.) from connecting to natural gas. You can expect one day historians will look back and mark this as the turning point when NYC began a quick descent into economic collapse. Let the mass exodus from NYC begin. (Pssst–if you live there, get out while you still can.)

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 5 DAYS AGO