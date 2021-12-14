ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Lawsuit Filed To Force New York To Reopen Applications For Pandemic Rental Assistance

cbslocal.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A class action lawsuit is being filed on behalf...

newyork.cbslocal.com

marcellusdrilling.com

New York City Commits Energy Suicide – Mass Exodus Begins

Yesterday MDN told you that New York City was pointing the gun of economic suicide at its own head, ready to pull the trigger by outlawing the use of natural gas in all new buildings throughout the city (see NYC Tees Itself Up for Economic Chaos with Vote to Ban NatGas). They did it–they pulled the trigger on banning new buildings (businesses, homes, etc.) from connecting to natural gas. You can expect one day historians will look back and mark this as the turning point when NYC began a quick descent into economic collapse. Let the mass exodus from NYC begin. (Pssst–if you live there, get out while you still can.)
The Verge

New York becomes largest US city to ban new gas hookups

The Big Apple just became the biggest city yet to say goodbye to gas hookups in new construction. New York City Council passed a bill today that prohibits the combustion of fossil fuels in new buildings, effectively phasing out the use of gas for cooking and heating. Addressing building emissions...
fox5ny.com

New York minimum wage increasing on Dec. 31

NEW YORK - The sixth minimum wage increase for workers outside of New York City enacted under the 2016-2017 New York state budget will take effect on the last day of this year. The minimum wage for workers in Nassau County, Suffolk County, and Westchester County will rise to $15...
urbancny.com

Governor Hochul Announces $100 Million In Rent Supplements for Struggling New Yorkers

Counties Can Opt-In to Provide Rent Supplements for Low-Income Tenants. Funding Aimed at Helping Those Experiencing Homelessness or Facing Eviction. Governor Kathy Hochul on Tuesday December 14, 2021 announced $100 million is available for counties to help homeless individuals and families leave the shelter system for a permanent home by providing rental assistance. The funds may also help very low-income New Yorkers pay their rent and increase their housing security. Administered by the state Office of Temporary and Disability Assistance (OTDA), the New York State Rental Supplement Program will provide funding to localities in all 57 counties and New York City to offer rental assistance to individuals and families who are currently experiencing homelessness or facing the imminent loss of housing.
WSB Radio

COVID-19 'raging' in New Jersey as leaders weigh next steps

NEW YORK — With COVID-19 "raging" in New Jersey, Gov. Phil Murphy said this latest surge could bring about the return of some restrictions. New Jersey reported back-to-back days of over 6,000 new confirmed cases on Thursday and Friday, as infections have dramatically spiked in recent weeks, state data shows. This time last month, the state was reporting under 2,000 daily new cases.
Gothamist.com

Struggling New Yorkers Set To Get Boost In Rental Assistance

A new state law that will boost rental subsidies to thousands of struggling New York City families living in shelters or at risk of eviction has been signed into law, taking effect immediately. New York Governor Kathy Hochul signed a bill Friday that will bolster the state Family Homelessness and...
Hamptons.com

More Things to Know About Rental Laws in New York State

New York’s Housing and Stability Tenant Protection Act (HSTPA) effective June 14, 2019 contained changes in law that may have been overlooked or not given sufficient attention by landlords, tenants, and real estate practitioners. It is some of those issues that are addressed in this article. One applies to...
NBC12

New applications suspended for Chesterfield Emergency Rental Assistance

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Chesterfield County and a nonprofit have suspended applications for the Emergency Rental Assistance program after the number of applicants surpassed the available resources. In partnership with Area Congregations Together in Service (ACTS), Chesterfield has distributed most of the $18.8 million in federal aid designated for its...
