Who's enforcing the statewide mask mandate that goes into effect Wednesday?

HUNTINGTON BEACH (CBSLA) – A statewide mask mandate for all indoor public spaces is once again in effect, with health officials hoping to prevent a winter surge of COVID-19 cases, after a Thanksgiving spike in cases. In shops along Huntington Beach Wednesday, it was a mixed bag of customers with masks on and others without face coverings. It was the same situation with employees at some of the stores. Dec. 15, 2021 (credit: CBS) There were also residents who were unaware that a new statewide mask mandate went into effect Wednesday. “That’s new. I didn’t know that. As you can tell, I didn’t know...

HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA ・ 5 DAYS AGO