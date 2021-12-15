ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Law Enforcement

Who's enforcing the statewide mask mandate that goes into effect Wednesday?

News 8 KFMB
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSeveral sheriff's offices said they have no...

www.cbs8.com

Comments / 0

Related
KCRA.com

How is enforcement of the state's new indoor mask mandate working in Stockton?

STOCKTON, Calif. — To curb the spread of COVID-19 through the holiday season, California health officials announced a temporary indoor mask mandate. The requirement began Wednesday and will last at least through Jan. 15 and applies to everyone regardless of their vaccination status. Businesses along Stockton's Miracle Mile have...
STOCKTON, CA
CBS LA

Statewide Mask Mandate For All Indoor Public Spaces Back In Effect Until Mid-January

HUNTINGTON BEACH (CBSLA) – A statewide mask mandate for all indoor public spaces is once again in effect, with health officials hoping to prevent a winter surge of COVID-19 cases, after a Thanksgiving spike in cases. In shops along Huntington Beach Wednesday, it was a mixed bag of customers with masks on and others without face coverings. It was the same situation with employees at some of the stores. Dec. 15, 2021 (credit: CBS) There were also residents who were unaware that a new statewide mask mandate went into effect Wednesday. “That’s new. I didn’t know that. As you can tell, I didn’t know...
HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA
News On 6

US Marshals Release Weekly Most Wanted Suspect

U.S. Marshals need your help finding this week's Most Wanted Monday suspect. They say Nicole Purkey is wanted for having meth with intent to sell it. She was released on bond and failed to appear in court. Marshals said she also uses the last name "Yoder" or "Herron" and was...
TULSA, OK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fresno Sheriff S Office
Daily Mail

Drink-driver, 29, tried to fool police by swallowing hand sanitiser before a breath test – without realising anti-bacterial gel contained alcohol

A drink-driver tried to fool police by swallowing hand sanitiser before a breath test – without realising that the anti-bacterial gel contained alcohol. Shop assistant Sophie Nutter, 29, was told by a judge she was lucky not to be spending Christmas behind bars after the test showed 52 micrograms of alcohol in 100ml of breath. The legal limit is 35 micrograms.
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
The Independent

Viral TikToks show truckers ‘boycotting Colorado’ after 110-year sentence for driver who caused fatal accident

Truck drivers are allegedly protesting a fellow trucker’s 110-year prison sentence for causing an accident that killed four people. Videos posted on social media, reportedly show lines of trucks whose drivers refuse to drive through the state of Colorado, where Rogel Aguilera-Mederos was convicted. Aguilera-Mederos, 26, was found guilty in October and sentenced this week after he had lost control of a semi-truck that lost braking function going downhill on Interstate 70 in April 2019, CBS4 Denver reported.The crash damaged 28 vehicles, some of which were destroyed. Four people died: Doyle Harrison, 61, from Hudson, Colorado; William Bailey, 67,...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Insider

Leaked documents show top DC police blocked the firing of 21 current officers accused of criminal misconduct, report says

A panel of high-ranking DC police officers overruled firings sought by the department, documents reviewed by Reveal showed. Of 24 cases where firing was recommended, 21 officers were suspended or acquitted, DCist reported. The criminal misconduct the officers were accused of included domestic assault, stalking, DUIs, and fraud. An internal...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
Shore News Network

Deer breaks into Transylvania County Courthouse

BREVARD, NC – A deer broke through the front door of the Transylvania County Courthouse in Brevard, North Carolina on Friday, requiring police assistance. “On Friday, December 17, 2021, the Transylvania County Courthouse was broken into, and a struggle with TCSO deputies ensued. The suspect was apprehended without injury to the deputies or the suspect,” the Transylvania County Sheriff’s Office said. “It is believed that the suspect was attempting to steal the deputies’ donuts….not donuts, uhhh, we mean protein bars, yeah, yeah, protein bars! The presiding judge released the suspect on her own recognizance with a stern warning.”
BREVARD, NC
CBS Chicago

Drivers Shut Down Eisenhower Expressway To Perform Dangerous Stunts — Where Were Illinois State Police?

CHICAGO (CBS) — It looks like a scene from the “Fast and the Furious” movies, but it’s real – drivers were recently seen on video pulling dangerous stunts right on the Eisenhower Expressway. If you’re wondering how it was allowed to happen, so are we. CBS 2’s Jermont Terry went searching for answers Monday. Imagine hopping on the Ike, only to come to a complete stop – not because of rush hour, an accident, or an emergency – but because some people decided to shut the expressway down. On Monday night, a close look at the pavement still reveals some tire marks...
ILLINOIS STATE
CBS Philly

CAUGHT ON CAMERA: South Jersey Nurse Entrusted To Care For Special Needs Toddler Caught On Camera Abusing Boy

EVESHAM TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) — Only on CBS3, a mother’s advice to install cameras inside your homes. This comes after she came home to find her special needs toddler with a bloody nose and bruises. She checked her camera, and what she witnessed a home nurse doing left her horrified. The little boy is recovering from his injuries physically, but his mom says he is traumatized by what happened. The video you’re about to see is hard to watch. CAUGHT ON CAMERA: A nurse can be seen beating and punching a two-year-old special needs boy from New Jersey. His mother’s warning to...
EVESHAM TOWNSHIP, NJ
CBS San Francisco

California Sues Walmart Over Alleged Improper Hazardous Waste Disposal

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF/BCN) — California Attorney General Rob Bonta announced Monday that the state has filed a lawsuit against Walmart over allegations that it has improperly disposed of hazardous waste. The lawsuit alleges that Walmart has disposed of items like aerosol cans, alkaline and lithium batteries, insect killer sprays and confidential customer information in local landfills rather than facilities that are authorized to receive those types of waste. According to Bonta, Walmart is estimated to have illegally disposed of some 159,600 pounds of hazardous waste each year for the past six years. “The company’s behavior is unacceptable, and since it won’t clean...
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS Philly

Sources: Philadelphia Police Department Close To Announcing New Non-Fatal Shooting Unit Amid Gun Violence Epidemic

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Eyewitness News has learned that the Philadelphia Police Department is making changes as the city battles a surge in gun violence. You know the headlines well — two people shot in that section of the city, three people hit in another city, usually followed by no weapon recovered and no arrest. Now, Philadelphia police are getting serious, creating a unit devoted to trying to dissolve non-fatal shootings. With the number of people shot in Philadelphia approaching 2,200 for the year, Eyewitness News has learned police officials are close to announcing the launch of a new non-fatal shooting unit. Sources confirm...
PHILADELPHIA, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy