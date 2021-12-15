Who's enforcing the statewide mask mandate that goes into effect Wednesday?

BREVARD, NC – A deer broke through the front door of the Transylvania County Courthouse in Brevard, North Carolina on Friday, requiring police assistance. “On Friday, December 17, 2021, the Transylvania County Courthouse was broken into, and a struggle with TCSO deputies ensued. The suspect was apprehended without injury to the deputies or the suspect,” the Transylvania County Sheriff’s Office said. “It is believed that the suspect was attempting to steal the deputies’ donuts….not donuts, uhhh, we mean protein bars, yeah, yeah, protein bars! The presiding judge released the suspect on her own recognizance with a stern warning.”
