ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Amber Heard In Trouble: Actress' Team Taking CRITICAL Witness' Deposition Ahead Johnny Depp's Defamation Trial

By Alexandria Reeves
enstarz.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAmber Heard's team planned to launch a massive but risky move ahead of the official defamation trial between her and Johnny Depp. After getting postponed numerous times, Depp's defamation case will finally arrive in court next year. The court seems interested in unfolding the truth as Judge Penney Azcarete sent Heard's...

www.enstarz.com

Comments / 0

Related
Inside the Magic

‘Pirates’ Star Johnny Depp’s Latest Movie Finally Gets U.S. Release

It has been a turbulent two years for actor Johnny Depp. At once the shining star of a mammoth Disney franchise and the new evil villain in The Wizarding World, Depp’s career plummeted after he lost his libel trial and subsequent appeal in relation to the ongoing abuse allegation from his ex-wife, DC star, Amber Heard.
MOVIES
Popculture

Amber Heard Relationship With Bianca Buttis Ends Amid Continued Johnny Depp Drama

Amber Heard is reportedly single. A source tells The Daily Mail that Heard, 35, and her partner Bianca Butti, 40, have called it quits after nearly a year of dating. The breakup also comes amid the two spending months in different parts of the world. The source says the relationship simply "fizzled out." Heard has been in England filming Aquaman 2 as Butti stayed back in LA where she works as a cinematographer. The source also pointed out that Heard, who welcomed a baby girl Oonagh Paige via a surrogate this year, is a "very busy woman," while Butti has been "tied up with various projects in the US." It seems their schedules wouldn't let them be.
CELEBRITIES
Inside the Magic

Johnny Depp Fans Go Wild For FINAL Sponsored Product, Sells Out Worldwide

Pirates of the Caribbean actor Johnny Depp has faced more than his fair share of controversy over the course of the past year. Despite Depp’s ongoing legal drama with ex-wife Amber Heard (Aquaman, Justice League), the popular Hollywood actor has garnered a huge amount of support from his fans. From staging boycotts of studios like Warner Bros. to raising over $40,000 for children’s hospitals in Depp’s honor, his supporters have come out en force.
MUSIC
enstarz.com

Respect Mads Mikkelsen: Internet Demands Johnny Depp's Fans To Stop Harassing New Gellert Grindelwald Actor

Mads Mikkelsen earned the public's respect after the actor was forced to shut down his Instagram account due to continuous rage being thrown by Johnny Depp's fans. "Fantastic Beasts: The Secret of Dumbledore" finally unveiled the new trailer of the upcoming "Harry Potter" prequel, where it also introduced Mikkelsen as Gellert Grindelwald for the first time. Depp first held the role in two movies before penning a heartfelt letter to fans to announce his departure from the franchise.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
aiptcomics

‘Minamata’ review: Johnny Depp shines in powerful true story

Minamata is a true story about photojournalist W. Eugene Smith’s (Johnny Depp) life altering trip to Japan. It is 1971 and Smith is living as a recluse. When he receives an assignment from Life magazine, he heads to the coastal city of Minamata. There he encounters an illness that may be the result of decades of negligence. His photos helped draw worldwide attention to the horrible disease.
MOVIES
First Showing

Johnny Depp is a Photojournalist in Official US Trailer for 'Minamata'

"We need global attention." "With you, we have a better chance." Goldwyn Films has released an official US trailer for the film Minamata, made by filmmaker / artist Andrew Levitas. This originally premiered at the 2020 Berlin Film Festival last year, and has taken all this time to get released. The film tells the story of the final days and final work of famed war photographer W. Eugene Smith, played by Johnny Depp. Smith travels to Japan in the 70s where he embeds himself in a small town and documents the devastating effects of mercury poisoning in communities due to a greedy corporation dumping toxic chemicals and denying it. A powerful story about the impact of photojournalism. Also with Hiroyuki Sanada, Tadanobu Asano, Katherine Jenkins, Jun Kunimura, Lily Robinson, Ryo Kase, Akiko Iwase, Minami, plus Bill Nighy. I watched this at Berlinale and loved it, writing in my review: "there's something wondrous and yet compellingly authentic… that pulled me into it." I'm glad this is finally getting a US release! Worth a watch.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Johnny Depp
Person
Amber Heard
Fox News

NBC's Maria Shriver sparks outrage after asking 'how it's possible' Rittenhouse walked out of court a free man

NBC anchor Maria Shriver sparked online outrage for tweeting her controversial thoughts on Friday's verdict in the Kyle Rittenhouse trial. Rittenhouse, who is now 18, was charged with first-degree reckless homicide, two counts of first-degree intentional homicide and two counts of first-degree reckless endangerment after shooting and killing two men and injuring another during a riot in Kenosha, Wisconsin, in August 2020 following the police shooting of Jacob Blake. Rittenhouse would have faced a mandatory life sentence if convicted of first-degree intentional homicide.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Rolling Stone

Mary Bono Asks Court to Dismiss Cher’s ‘Groundless’ $1 Million Royalties Lawsuit

Mary Bono says Cher’s $1 million lawsuit over allegedly unpaid royalties for Sonny & Cher songs including “I Got You Babe” is “groundless” and should be dismissed, according to a new filing in federal court in Los Angeles. The widow of Sonny Bono — who was elected to replace him in Congress just months after his 1998 death in a skiing accident — claims in her new paperwork that federal law, specifically the Copyright Act, is on her side and trumps any state contract or community property laws cited by Cher in her breach of contract complaint filed Oct. 13. In her...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Defamation#Eating Disorder#Zoom#Twitter#Jd Sean
Daily Beast

I Saw Firsthand Why Jeffrey Epstein Killed Himself

Thanks to some intrepid reporting by The New York Times, which sued the Bureau of Prisons to release documents related to Jeffrey Epstein, I woke up on Tuesday to find that my real-time observations about him were now public records, “news fit to print.”. I’m actually quoted as two different...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Prison officers caught on camera dropping transgender woman on her face in chokehold

A transgender woman’s lawyer has released a video allegedly showing officers at the Baltimore correctional facility dragging her in a chokehold and dropping her on her face.Amber Canter was held at the Baltimore City Central Booking and Intake Centre when the incident took place in June 2019, according to her civic lawsuit against the state and officers involved. The video provided to CNN by Ms Canter’s attorney Malcolm Ruff, shows her being dragged in a chokehold by three correctional officers. At one point, an officer can be seen dropping Ms Canter, when she falls on her face. Two officers...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
NewsBreak
Celebrities
HollywoodLife

Dr. Dre Throws ‘Divorced AF’ Party After $1 Billion Legal Battle With Ex-Wife Nicole Young

Dr. Dre celebrated his divorce from Nicole Young with balloons that read, ‘Divorced AF.’. Dr. Dre commemorated his divorce from ex-wife Nicole Young with balloons. The rapper, born Andre Young, 56, had a photo of himself taken in front of large, silver balloons that read, “Divorced AF,” per an Instagram post shared by Breyon Prescott on Thursday, Dec. 9.
TROUBLE RELATIONSHIP

Comments / 0

Community Policy