ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salt Lake City, UT

Utes say they won’t get overwhelmed by magnitude of Rose Bowl

By Dana Greene
ABC4
ABC4
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fU4NQ_0dN2YAwo00

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 Sports) – With nearly full month between the winning its first Pac-12 Championship and the Rose Bowl, the Utes football team is getting healthy and staying sharp.

“It’s nice in that your bodies get to recover for the whole team,” said quarterback Cam Rising. “We just get to take advantage of it, watch extra film and be comfortable and ready for the game once it comes.”

“A bowl prep is almost the equivalent of spring ball,” said head coach Kyle Whittingham. “You get about 15 practices in, you get extra work with your developmental guys. So, it’s definitely a big plus.”

This Utah team has played in some big games this season, including a 38-10 romp past Oregon in the Pac-12 title game. But the Rose Bowl is the granddaddy of them all against one of the best teams in the country in front of some 100,000 fans. How will they not let the moment overwhelm them?

Utes linebacker Devin Lloyd named first team All-American

“I don’t think it will overwhelm them,” Whittingham said. “We’ve played in some big games this year on some national broadcasts that have been really important. They’ve handled themselves perfectly. My guess is we’ll react and not be overwhelmed by the magnitude of the game.”

“It is the granddaddy of all bowl games,” added Rising. “It doesn’t really get much bigger than it. I’m excited for it. It’s something I’ve always dreamed of playing in.”

“Just understanding the moment is not too big,” said Southern California native TJ Pledger. “We’ve been here before. It’s a regular game. Yes, it’s a very good opponent, but we believe in ourselves and are confident in ourselves. We came this far and we’re ready to play.”

Record-setting running back Tavion Thomas grew up in Ohio, so this game is especially big for him to go against his hometown team.

“I’ve watched Ohio State since I was little,” said Thomas, who scored 20 rushing touchdowns this season. “They’ve always been a great team and it’s going to be a great game for us. I know a few boys up there. I haven’t talked to them yet, I’m going to wait until after the game. I’m trying to focus on this game.”

Britain Covey will forgo final year of eligibility and prepare for NFL Draft

There is no question Ohio State is the name brand in this game. Afterall, this is the 16th Rose Bowl appearance for the Buckeyes. But making its Rose Bowl debut, Utah is embracing the underdog role.

“I think we’re a name brand too,” said tight end Brant Kuithe. “We just won the Pac-12. We’re Utah and nobody really kind of respects us or understands that we play football out here. But it’s great, and we’re just excited to play the game.”

Kyle Whittingham was 10-1 in bowl games before losing the last two to Northwester in the Holiday Bowl in 2018 and to Texas in the Alamo Bowl in 2019. It’s not a coincidence, though, that those two defeats were after Pac-12 championship game losses. This time may be different.

#11 Utah to face #6 Ohio State in Rose Bowl New Year’s Day

“I would say there was a little bit of a hangover,” Whittingham said. “We weren’t quite as sharp as we have been in those two games than in years past. Hopefully we can get back to our brand of football in the postseason.”

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ABC4 Utah.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
ABC4

WD-Sporty: Hollywood Ending for Utah State

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 Sports) – On this week’s episode of WD-Sporty, Wesley Ruff and Dana Greene talk about Utah State’s win over Oregon State in the LA Bowl, BYU’s disheartening loss to UAB in the Independence Bowl, the Jazz sudden struggles and home, and National Signing Day.
UTAH STATE
ABC4

Utah State shuts down Oregon State to win Jimmy Kimmel LA Bowl, 24-13

LOS ANGELES (ABC4 Sports) – The dream season is now complete at Utah State. Third string quarterback Cooper Legas replaced an injured Logan Bonner and threw two touchdown passes, as the Aggies knocked off Oregon State in the inaugural Jimmy Kimmel LA Bowl, 24-13. Former Oregon State running back Calvin Tyler Jr. ran for 120 […]
OREGON STATE
ABC4

Baylor Romney will start at quarterback for BYU in Independence Bowl

SHREVEPORT, La. (ABC4 Sports) – There has been a major change made just before the start Independence Bowl. Baylor Romney will start at quarterback in place of Jaren Hall against UAB. Hall got injured in the season finale against USC, and will only be used in an emergency, according to head coach Kalani Sitake. Jacob […]
SHREVEPORT, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Salt Lake City, UT
Football
Local
Utah College Sports
State
Texas State
Salt Lake City, UT
College Sports
Salt Lake City, UT
Sports
Local
Utah Sports
City
Salt Lake City, UT
Local
Utah Football
State
Oregon State
State
Utah State
ABC4

BYU loses Independence Bowl to UAB, 31-28

SHREVEPORT, La. (ABC4 Sports) – Despite Tyler Allgeier becoming BYU’s all-time single season rushing leader, the BYU defense could not slow down the UAB rushing attack, and the Cougars lose to the Blazers in the Independence Bowl, 31-28. DeWayne McBride rushed for 183 yards and a touchdown, while Dylan Hopkins completed 19 of 23 passes […]
SHREVEPORT, LA
ABC4

BYU and Utah State Bowl Game Preview Show

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 Sports) – BYU takes on UAB in the Independence Bowl, while Utah State battles Oregon State in the LA Bowl Saturday on ABC4. Click on the videos to see Dana Greene and Wesley Ruff break down both games, recap the incredible seasons for BYU and Utah State, and to see how […]
UTAH STATE
ABC4

Jazz hold off Hornets to end 2-game skid, 112-102

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 Sports) – After blowing fourth quarter leads in its last two games, the Utah Jazz weren’t about to lose a third. The Charlotte Hornets rallied back from a 22-point deficit, but the Jazz finished strong on a 21-10 run to end a 2-game slide, 112-102. Rudy Gobert had 23 points and 21 […]
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kyle Whittingham
ABC4

Teddy Bridgewater carted off field in 3rd quarter, Broncos lose 15-10 to Bengals

DENVER (AP) — Khalid Kareem snatched the ball from backup quarterback Drew Lock on second-and-goal early in the fourth quarter and the Cincinnati Bengals stayed in the thick of the logjammed AFC playoff race with a 15-10 win over the Denver Broncos on Sunday. The Bengals (8-6) won despite star rookie receiver Ja’Marr Chase being held to […]
NFL
ABC4

Jazz 8-game winning streak comes to an end against Spurs, 128-126

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 Sports) – After blowing its last four opponents out by at least 20 points, the Utah Jazz found themselves in a dogfight Friday night against the San Antonio Spurs, and it did not end well for the home team. Lonnie Walker IV banked in a jumper with 14.9 seconds left and the San […]
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rose Bowl#Alamo Bowl#Pac 12 Football#Bowl Games#American Football#Abc4 Sports#Pac 12 Championship#Utes#All American#Ohio State
ABC4

Bradley Beal torches Jazz for 37 points as Wizards win, 109-103

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 Sports) – All of a sudden the Jazz are in a rare losing skid. Bradley Beal scored a season-high 37 points and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope hit a late 3-pointer to help the Washington Wizards beat the Utah Jazz 109-103 on Saturday night. The Jazz have now lost back-to-back home games, after falling to the San Antonio Spurs Friday night. […]
NBA
ABC4

9 ice fishing tournaments coming to Utah State Parks this winter

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – The Utah Division of Wildlife Resources and Utah State Parks will be hosting nine ice fishing tournaments from January to March 2022 throughout Utah. Here are a list of tournaments that will be held this winter: Buckboard Pupulation Control Contest (to register, click here.) Burbot Bash (to register, click here.) […]
UTAH STATE
ABC4

Pre-Christmas COVID-19 testing surges across Utah

(ABC4) – It’s just days away from ​Christmas and there’s increasing concern over a COVID-19 surge. That has Utah health experts urging people to get tested before getting together with family. On a Monday morning at the Cannon Health Center in North Salt Lake, a steady number of cars can be seen waiting in line to get […]
UTAH STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
ABC4

Wirth Watching: History of the Temple Square Holiday Lights

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Construction at Temple Square has changed some of Utah’s “must-see” annual holiday lights viewing this year. However, we can remember displays of years’ past as Craig Wirth revisits memories of the square in all its glory. He shares the story of how it all started.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ABC4

New study draws back the curtain on sexism in Utah

UTAH (ABC4) – For four years in a row, Utah has ranked dead last in a study evaluating women’s equality in all 50 states. When the report – which is conducted and distributed annually by WalletHub – was published again this year in August, it stirred up disappointment amongst the local community who were shocked […]
UTAH STATE
ABC4

ABC4

4K+
Followers
1K+
Post
701K+
Views
ABOUT

The latest Salt Lake City, Utah news, weather, and sports

 https://www.abc4.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy