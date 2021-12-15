Police officer shot in Newark, officials say

NEWARK, N.J. — A Newark police officer was shot during an incident in Newark Tuesday night.

Few details were available, though officials said it happened just after 8:35 p.m. in the area of 14th Avenue and 14th Street.

The officer suffered injuries not considered to be life-threatening and was taken to a local hospital, with a condition described as stable.

A suspect was taken into custody and a gun was recovered, officials said.

