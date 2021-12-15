Police officer shot in Newark, officials say
NEWARK, N.J. — A Newark police officer was shot during an incident in Newark Tuesday night.
Few details were available, though officials said it happened just after 8:35 p.m. in the area of 14th Avenue and 14th Street.
The officer suffered injuries not considered to be life-threatening and was taken to a local hospital, with a condition described as stable.
A suspect was taken into custody and a gun was recovered, officials said.Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PIX11.
Comments / 0