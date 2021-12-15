ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newark, NJ

Police officer shot in Newark, officials say

By Corey Crockett
PIX11
PIX11
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3EfNgM_0dN2XrQU00

NEWARK, N.J. — A Newark police officer was shot during an incident in Newark Tuesday night.

Few details were available, though officials said it happened just after 8:35 p.m. in the area of 14th Avenue and 14th Street.

The officer suffered injuries not considered to be life-threatening and was taken to a local hospital, with a condition described as stable.

A suspect was taken into custody and a gun was recovered, officials said.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PIX11.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
PIX11

New suspect images: Man shot multiple times aboard Brooklyn subway

CYPRESS HILLS, Brooklyn — The NYPD on Tuesday released new surveillance images of a man accused of pulling out a gun on an A train and repeatedly shooting a subway rider over the weekend. Police said the alleged gunman got into an argument with the 28-year-old victim aboard the subway near Pitkin Avenue and Grand […]
BROOKLYN, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Newark, NJ
Newark, NJ
Crime & Safety
PIX11

Video: Employee chases after man who stole $5K from Brooklyn store

SUNSET PARK, Brooklyn – A woman was knocked to the ground after she chased a man who took thousands of dollars from a store in Brooklyn Thursday night, police said. It happened just after 11:30 p.m. inside of Zhenda Trading, a small store in the basement of a building along 56th street and Ninth Avenue […]
BROOKLYN, NY
PIX11

Officers shoot, kill man armed with knife in Brooklyn: police

CROWN HEIGHTS, Brooklyn — Authorities in Brooklyn opened fire and fatally shot a man armed with a knife early Monday morning, police said. The incident occurred on Eastern Parkway, near the corner of Utica Avenue, in the Crown Heights neighborhood, an NYPD spokesperson said. Police said officers responded to 911 calls around 4:10 a.m. reporting […]
BROOKLYN, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Weather#Nexstar Media Inc
PIX11

Man repeatedly shot while on train in Brooklyn

CYPRESS HILLS, Brooklyn — A man pulled out a gun on an A train and repeatedly shot a subway rider on Saturday, police said. The shooter had argued with the 28-year-old victim while on the subway near Pitkin Avenue and Grand Avenue around 3 p.m., officials said. The unidentified shooter fled after opening fire and […]
BROOKLYN, NY
PIX11

Suspect arrested for allegedly throwing fatal punch during Brooklyn fight

SHEEPSHEAD BAY, Brooklyn — The 23-year-old Illinois man who allegedly threw a fatal punch during a Brooklyn fight was arrested Friday afternoon, police said Saturday. Dulat Abdikrimov faces charges of assault and menacing in the Oct. 17 attack, police said. The victim, 41-year-old Batyr Akmammedov, died three days after being punched in the head near the […]
BROOKLYN, NY
PIX11

Trains delayed after man shot following dispute on A train: NYPD

EAST NEW YORK, Brooklyn — A man was shot on a northbound A train Saturday afternoon, police said. Two men started arguing on the train about 3:15 p.m., police said. During the dispute, one of the men pulled out a firearm and shot the victim two times in the torso before fleeing the scene. Police […]
BROOKLYN, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
PIX11

Three shot outside Queens shopping plaza; one struck in face: NYPD

ROCHDALE VILLAGE, Queens — Two men were shot in the back and another man was shot in the face outside a Queens plaza Saturday, police said. The shootings happened after 3 p.m. outside of the Rochdale Village Shopping Plaza on Baisley Boulevard, police said. One of the victims was shot in the face, and the […]
QUEENS, NY
PIX11

One dead, one injured after evening crash in Staten Island: NYPD

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A vehicle struck a utility pole Friday night, killing the driver and injuring a passenger, police said Saturday. Police responded to the crash on Richmond Avenue at about 11:50 p.m. Friday. Two 24-year-old men were inside a 2003 Ford Taurus with body trauma, police said. The driver of the car was […]
STATEN ISLAND, NY
PIX11

2 hurt when fire breaks out in Brooklyn shops: FDNY

SUNSET PARK, Brooklyn — At least two people were hurt after flames broke out overnight in the first-floor businesses of a mixed-use building in Brooklyn, according o the FDNY. Fire officials said a call came in just before 2 a.m. Monday for a fire on the first floor of the four-story building at 5919 Seventh […]
BROOKLYN, NY
PIX11

PIX11

14K+
Followers
3K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

PIX11.com is New York’s Very Own source for tri-state area news.

 https://pix11.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy