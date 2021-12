The phenomenal covid-19 vaccine roll-out in 2021 demonstrates some of the best and worst aspects of modern medicine. It is now estimated that nearly 8 billion doses have been put into people’s arms in the past 12 months – an incredible effort by health services around the world. But the vaccines haven’t been distributed equally. While many people in high-income countries will have received three jabs by Christmas, only about 5 per cent of people in low-income countries are expected to have had at least one by the end of the year.

