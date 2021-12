Police are investigating and elected officials have condemned the drawing of three swastikas outside a 90-year-old synagogue in West Orange on Saturday. The symbol was scrawled in chalk on the sidewalk in three places surrounding the B’nai Shalom Temple on the corner of Pleasant Valley Way and Woodland Avenue, said Rabbi Robert Tobin. Tobin said it appeared based on security camera footage that the incident took place at about 9 a.m. on Saturday, about 15 minutes before the start of services.

WEST ORANGE, NJ ・ 16 HOURS AGO