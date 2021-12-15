ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Flyers' Morgan Frost: Exits Tuesday's game

CBS Sports
 6 days ago

Frost (undisclosed) exited Tuesday's game versus the Devils in the first period, Olivia Reiner...

www.cbssports.com

markerzone.com

STARS' TANNER KERO STRETCHERED OFF THE ICE AFTER A HIT FROM BLACKHAWKS BRETT CONNOLLY (W/VIDEO)

Another night in the NHL and another guy stretchered off the ice. We seem to be seeing this more than usual in 2020-21. In Saturday's game between the Dallas Stars and Chicago Blackhawks, Brett Connolly just steamrolled Tanner Kero. Kero was out before he hit the ice, and the fall wasn't pleasant either. The announcers referenced Jacob Trouba's recent hit on the Blackhawks Jujhar Kaira. Khaira was carried out of the arena on a stretcher. The main difference between that one and Connolly's hit is Trouba's was clean. Connolly's was most definitely interference as Kero never touched the puck. Hopefully, he will be ok. Connolly was a given a five minute major for interference, and a game misconduct.
NHL
NESN

Ex-Bruin Brett Connolly Suspended Four Games After Scary Hit On Tanner Kero

Chicago Blackhawks forward Brett Connolly on Sunday was suspended by the NHL for a brutal hit on Dallas Stars forward Tanner Kero. Connolly, who spent parts of two seasons with the Boston Bruins (2014-2016) will miss four games for the incident, which occurred early in the first period of Saturday’s game. Kero was taken off the ice on a stretcher following the hit, for which Connolly was tabbed with a five-minute major penalty and a game misconduct.
NHL
Person
Morgan Frost
The Spun

Bears Star Has Clear Message For NFL Referees Following Monday’s Loss

The Chicago Bears were hit with five personal fouls on Monday night when they faced the Minnesota Vikings. Some of those penalties were questionable to say the least. Following the Bears’ loss to the Vikings, veteran pass-rusher Robert Quinn spoke to the media about the current state of officiating in the NFL.
NFL
iheart.com

Penguins', Flyers' Games Put On Hold

(Harrisburg, PA) -- Neither the Pittsburgh Penguins nor the Philadelphia Flyers will be playing until next week. The NHL is pausing its season through Christmas Day in response to the COVID-19 outbreaks throughout the league. Sportsnet reports that all games and practices will be shut down until December 26th when players will return to team facilities to get tested. The league had already been dealing with a flurry of postponed games in recent days.
NHL
WGR550

Tuch to play his first game as a Sabre on Monday

Tage Thompson didn’t participate in practice. Granato said, “We didn’t know if he’d be in or out. We want to take a further look at him to make sure we’re not putting him in a spot that could make things worse.” Thompson isn’t ruled out for Monday.
NHL
AFP

Latest shutdown casts doubt on NHL's Beijing Olympic participation

The National Hockey League on Sunday suspended all games involving cross border travel between Canada and the United States, putting in doubt the players ability to participate in the 2022 Beijing Olympics. The league was scheduled to take a three-week break in February so the NHL could take part in the Winter Games for the first time since 2014 in Sochi, but with close to 40 games postponed due to Covid-19 outbreaks, the league might now have to use that time to get the regular season schedule back on track. The league said on Sunday it is expected to make a decision on the Olympics in the coming days. "Given the disruption to the NHLâs regular-season schedule caused by recent COVID-related events  and the continued uncertainty caused by the ongoing COVID pandemic, the NHL and NHLPA are actively discussing the matter of NHL Player participation in the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing, China, and expect to be in a position to announce a final determination in the coming days," a spokesman for the league said Sunday.
NHL
Pgh Hockey Now

Penguins Report Card: Sullivan Shuffles Lines, Drops Kapanen, Squeak Past Devils 3-2 (+)

The Pittsburgh Penguins won their seventh in a row, but it’s hard to determine which team deserved to lose more. Turnovers, haphazard play, and a lack of urgency highlighted a game in which the teams combined for just 25 shots after two periods and 41 shots total. Tristan Jarry stuffed Andreas Johnsson on a breakaway with one second remaining in the Penguins 3-2 win at Prudential Center.
NHL
atlanticcitynews.net

NHL postpones Tuesday's Devils-Penguins game

The NHL postponed Tuesday night's contest between New Jersey and the host Pittsburgh Penguins due to COVID-19 issues within the Devils' organization. A makeup date has not been established. The Devils' game against Montreal on Thursday already was postponed due to the Canadiens shutting down team activities. Devils defenseman P.K....
NHL

