Consumers’ payment needs have undergone a sea change over the past two years, and access to real-time payments is becoming a requirement that many never knew they had. Homeowners want their mortgage payments to clear the moment they press “send,” and workers enjoy not having to wait for their paychecks to become available in their bank accounts. Access to real-time payment options means consumers’ money is available for spending as soon as funds are sent to their accounts.

PERSONAL FINANCE ・ 1 DAY AGO