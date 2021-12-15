Workers in Europe demand higher pay

Millions of platform workers in Europe could be on their way to being designated as employees, a move that labor groups say could transform their status. The European Commission on Thursday set out new rules that would mean people working for food-delivery and ride-hailing apps can presume that they are an employee regardless of what they are called in their contract. Gig economy workers are now mostly classed as self-employed across the bloc, and have faced years of uncertainty over earnings and status while digital platforms saw business boom during the pandemic.

ECONOMY ・ 12 DAYS AGO