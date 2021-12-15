ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Workers in Europe demand higher pay

By New York Times
finance-commerce.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePARIS — The European Central Bank’s top task is to keep inflation at bay. But as the cost of everything from gas to food has soared to record highs, the bank’s employees are joining workers across Europe in demanding something rarely seen in recent years: a hefty wage...

finance-commerce.com

Comments / 0

Related
Bloomberg

U.S. Economy Loses Two Key Pillars of Support for 2022

Hello. Today we look at the fate of President Joe Biden’s spending package after the objection of a key Democrat, Turkey’s falling lira and The Onion’s guide to inflation. The derailing of President Joe Biden’s $1.75 trillion spending plan means the U.S. economy enters 2022 facing yet...
BUSINESS
CNN

A one-two punch for the US economy

A version of this story first appeared in CNN Business' Before the Bell newsletter. Not a subscriber? You can sign up right here. You can listen to an audio version of the newsletter by clicking the same link. London (CNN Business) — The outlook for the American economy is suddenly...
WORLD
WTAJ

People pressure governments worldwide to act on inflation

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Óscar Baños and thousands of fellow truck drivers celebrated Saturday after a threat to idle their engines pushed the Spanish government to adopt measures improving work conditions and checking skyrocketing fuel costs driven by inflation. It’s the latest effort by workers, opposition leaders and citizens to pressure governments from Europe to the Americas […]
BUSINESS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Christine Lagarde
The Independent

Turkish lira falls further as Erdogan stands firm on rates

The beleaguered Turkish currency reached another record low against the U.S. dollar Monday, a day after President Recep Tayyip Erdogan stood firm on his policy to lower interest rates despite rising consumer prices and slammed business groups that called for a change of course.The lira tumbled to an all-time low of 17.70 against the dollar — more than 7% weaker from Friday’s close. The Turkish currency has depreciated by more than 55% against the dollar since the start of the year. Even though official figures show that annual inflation has accelerated to 21%, the Central Bank has cut a...
BUSINESS
investing.com

Dollar Edges Higher; Hawkish Fed Helps, While Omicron Hurts Europe

Investing.com - The dollar rose in early European trade Monday, climbing close to its recent high, as the Federal Reserve pointed to early rate hikes while Europe struggles with surging Omicron cases. At 2:55 AM ET (0755 GMT), the Dollar Index, which tracks the greenback against a basket of six...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Prices#Inflation#The New York Times#Finance Commerce#Ecb#Workers#Austrian#Irish#Tesco
finance-commerce.com

European Central Bank to taper pandemic stimulus

FRANKFURT, Germany — The European Central Bank decided Thursday to avoid an abrupt end to its pandemic crisis support for the economy as the new omicron variant of COVID-19 stirs uncertainty about the recovery, despite inflation hitting record highs and the U.S. speeding up its stimulus exit. The cautious...
BUSINESS
dtnpf.com

World Nitrogen Demand to Increase in 2022 Despite Considerably Higher Prices

OMAHA (DTN) -- Despite significantly higher fertilizer prices across the globe throughout 2021, global nitrogen fertilizer demand appears to be set to increase in 2022. According to fertilizer analysts, demand destruction does not appear to be on the horizon. Nitrogen supplies continue to be tight with various supply issues, but...
INDUSTRY
Fortune

Inflation is high, but wage gains for low-income workers are higher. For now

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Consumer prices rose 6.8% over the past year in the U.S., the highest number in nearly 4 decades, and an increase that typically reduces consumer purchasing power. Some workers are already feeling the pinch, but in an unexpected twist, many of the lowest-paid Americans received raises over the same time period that have mitigated the effects of inflation—at least for now.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
Country
France
Country
Spain
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
Sweden
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Gas Price
Country
Germany
SFGate

Gig workers in Europe hail 'landmark' push to make them employees

Millions of platform workers in Europe could be on their way to being designated as employees, a move that labor groups say could transform their status. The European Commission on Thursday set out new rules that would mean people working for food-delivery and ride-hailing apps can presume that they are an employee regardless of what they are called in their contract. Gig economy workers are now mostly classed as self-employed across the bloc, and have faced years of uncertainty over earnings and status while digital platforms saw business boom during the pandemic.
ECONOMY
AFP

Omicron panic pummels equities, oil

Global equity and oil markets slumped Monday on investor panic over the impact of worldwide measures to contain the fast-spreading Omicron coronavirus variant, dealers said. Asia tanked due to concerns over a fresh global surge in coronavirus infections, sparking a fierce renewed selloff in Europe, while Wall Street indices also closed lower. Oil tumbled as traders fretted over how the latest Covid-19 strain might hit the world's appetite for energy, which has already suffered a heavy blow since the pandemic erupted early last year. In New York, sentiment was jarred by a crucial moderate Democratic senator's announcement that he would not support President Joe Biden's social spending bill, imperiling the measure that some analysts view as a positive for US growth.
INDUSTRY
AFP

Japan enacts record extra budget to boost virus-hit economy

Japan's parliament enacted a record supplementary budget worth over $300 billion on Monday as part of measures to bolster the world's third largest economy as the pandemic threat drags on. The extra budget -- larger than the total annual GDP of countries such as Colombia, Vietnam and Finland -- will fund part of the massive virus stimulus package announced last month by new Prime Minister Fumio Kishida. Upper House lawmakers approved the 35.98 trillion yen ($317 billion) supplementary budget for the current fiscal year, with the majority allocated for economic measures. They include cash handouts for children under 18, subsidies for small businesses, and pay rises for nurses and care-givers.
HEALTH
Axios

Worker pay isn’t keeping up with inflation

For all the hype that wage growth has received this year, pay isn’t keeping up with price growth. Real earnings, or wage growth less inflation, turned sharply negative the last two months, after eeking out gains over the summer, consumer price data out Friday show. Why it matters: That’s...
BUSINESS
finance-commerce.com

Pandemic again forces delay in plans for next Davos meeting

GENEVA — The World Economic Forum is again delaying its much-ballyhooed annual meeting of world leaders, business executives and other elites in Davos, Switzerland, amid new uncertainties about the omicron variant of the coronavirus. The forum, which repeatedly delayed, moved and finally canceled last year’s event, says the previously...
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy