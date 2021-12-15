ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

LIVE BLOG: Oilers vs. Maple Leafs

NHL
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Edmonton Oilers meet with the Toronto Maple Leafs Tuesday...

NHL

Cross-border games postponed through holiday break

NEW YORK/TORONTO - Following several days of meetings with their respective medical experts amid increasing positive test results and rising numbers of postponed games, the National Hockey League (NHL) and National Hockey League Players' Association (NHLPA) today jointly announced the following:. i) We will continue to play the 2021-22 regular-season...
NHL
FanSided

Toronto Maple Leafs vs Canucks Game Postponed

The Toronto Maple Leafs game tonight against the Vancouver Canucks has been postponed. The Toronto Maple Leafs have four players in the NHL’s Covid Protocol, while the Canucks have six. The Leafs List: John Tavares, Alex Kerfoot, Wayne Simmonds and Jason Spezza. The Canucks List: Tyler Myers , Brad...
NHL
NHL

25 Yrs Ago: The One When Bernie Nicholls rallied the Kings to an 8-8 tie

For Bernie Nicholls, one of the great things about sports is that it's never over until it's over. And if anyone would know that, it's him. In 1982, Nicholls and the Kings were down 5-0 heading into the third period in the third game of their opening-round playoff series against the Edmonton Oilers.
NHL
NHL

Malkin getting closer to return with Penguins

CRANBERRY, Pa. -- Evgeni Malkin took limited contact with the Pittsburgh Penguins on Saturday for the first time since having knee surgery June 4. The center had practiced in a white, no-contact jersey since first joining the Penguins for a morning skate in Calgary on Nov. 29. At the start of training camp, general manager Ron Hextall said Malkin would miss at least the first two months of the regular season, which started Oct. 12.
NHL
NHL

CBJ games vs. Buffalo Sabres scheduled for tonight/Thursday postponed

The Columbus Blue Jackets and the National Hockey League announced today that all club activities have been paused at least through the completion of the NHL's holiday break on December 26, including the postponement of two games against the Buffalo Sabres scheduled for tonight at KeyBank Center and Thursday, December 23 at Nationwide Arena. This action is the result of positive cases within the team over the past two days and concern for continued COVID spread.
NHL
WGR550

Tuch to play his first game as a Sabre on Monday

Tage Thompson didn’t participate in practice. Granato said, “We didn’t know if he’d be in or out. We want to take a further look at him to make sure we’re not putting him in a spot that could make things worse.” Thompson isn’t ruled out for Monday.
NHL
NHL

Golden Knights Statement 12/20/21

Monday evening, the National Hockey League announced that due to COVID and player safety protocols, the Vegas Golden Knights home game this Thursday, December 23 vs. the Los Angeles Kings has been postponed. A makeup date has yet to be announced. Please note that Tuesday night's game against the Tampa...
NHL
NHL

Theodore - 12/19

NHL
NHL

NHL, NHLPA Agree to Begin Holiday Break After Tuesday's Games

Resume Practices on Dec. 26, Game Schedule on Dec. 27, Remaining Games Scheduled for Dec. 23 Postponed. With no games currently scheduled for Wednesday, Dec. 22, because of COVID-related postponements, the National Hockey League and National Hockey League Players' Association have agreed to postpone the five games that remain scheduled on Thursday, Dec. 23, in order to begin the collectively-bargained Holiday Break effective with the conclusion of games tomorrow night, Dec. 21.
NHL
NHL

Nuts & Bolts: After delay, Lightning begin trip in Vegas

Tampa Bay makes a visit to T-Mobile Arena on Tuesday to face the Golden Knights. After having Saturday's game against the Avalanche postponed, the Lightning instead begin the road trip on Tuesday night against the Golden Knights in Las Vegas. When: Tuesday, December 21 - 10 p.m. ET. Where: T-Mobile...
NHL
NHL

Rapid Recap: Golden Knights 4, Islanders 3 SO

Islanders extend home point streak to three games, but fall to Golden Knights. The New York Islanders extended their home point streak to three games, but ultimately fell 4-3 to the Vegas Golden Knights in a shootout on Sunday afternoon at UBS Arena. Shea Theodore and Nicolas Roy scored in...
NHL
NHL

Three Thoughts: Formenton scores shorty as JBD sees time with Chabot

The Ottawa Senators finished its three-game road Saturday night as they collected a point in a 4-3 overtime loss to Philadelphia. The result meant the Sens went 1-1-1 on the trip and on Saturday, saw Jacob Bernard-Docker play alongside Thomas Chabot while Alex Formenton scored another short-handed goal. Chabot and...
NHL

