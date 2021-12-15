ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chapel Hill, NC

UNC women's game against Jackson canceled because of COVID-19 protocols

WRAL
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill's women's basketball game against Jacksonville University has been canceled. The home game was previously scheduled...

www.wralsportsfan.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Chapel Hill, NC
College Sports
City
Chapel Hill, NC
Chapel Hill, NC
Health
City
Jackson, NC
Chapel Hill, NC
Sports
Chapel Hill, NC
Basketball
CBS News

Bidens welcome new dog named Commander

The White House tweeted on Monday about a new member of the family: A puppy named Commander. The White House confirmed to CBS News that the Bidens will also be welcoming a cat in January. In a video posted to President Joe Biden's account, the president welcomes the dog to...
PETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Unc#Alabama State University#Tar Heels#Unc Chapel Hill
CBS News

Moderna says its booster significantly raises Omicron-fighting antibodies

London — Moderna announced preliminary data on Monday that it said showed a third, booster dose of its coronavirus vaccine appeared to significantly increase antibodies that can help fight off an infection with the Omicron variant. Moderna said lab tests showed Omicron-neutralizing antibodies were low after two doses of its jab, but 29 days after a booster dose of 50 micrograms, they increased about 37-fold.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
CBS News

P&G recalls shampoos and conditioners that may contain benzene

Procter & Gamble is recalling aerosol dry shampoo and conditioner spray products from half a dozen brands sold nationwide after finding benzene in some of them. The recall involves products produced in the United States from the P&G brands Aussie, Herbal Essences, Pantene and Waterless, the Cincinnati-based consumer goods conglomerate said Friday in a notice posted by the Food and Drug Administration. Previously discontinued aerosol dry shampoo products from its Hair Food and Old Spice brands are also included in the recall.
SKIN CARE

Comments / 0

Community Policy