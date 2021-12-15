Golden State Warriors' Stephen Curry has become the NBA's career 3-point scoring leader, breaking Ray Allen's record

It seems like the NBA 2021-22 Season is going to be all about Stephen Curry embracing his scoring potential by breaking several NBA records. That is wat is believed by Phoenix Suns’ veteran Eddie A Johnson who has gone onto make a special request from the Golden State Warriors marquee on how to surpass him in the NBA All-Time scoring list. Safe to say, it might be his 13th year in the league, yet Curry is determined to make it his best ever.

NBA ・ 2 DAYS AGO