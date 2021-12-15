ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Food & Drinks

15 Amazing Avocado Gift Ideas for Mega Fans of the Fatty Fruit

By Aly Walansky
SPY
SPY
 6 days ago

Avocado lovers have become an almost cliche symbol of being on-trend. Whether enjoying avocado toast at brunch or always adding guac or fresh avocado to salads and tacos, those who love avocado tend to really love avocado.

What better way to celebrate that person that really loves avocados than with an avocado-themed gift this holiday season? Chances are they are always flush with fresh avocados in their kitchen, but what about Christmas gifts that celebrate their love? It’ll be very appreciated whether it is kitchen tools that make slicing and scooping easier or those kitchen gadgets that help keep avocados fresh. While you are at it, have some fun with silly avocado-themed accessories.

There’s no better gift during the holidays than those that feel custom to that person. Show how well you pay attention and get them something they’ll truly appreciate with one of the best avocado gifts available!

1. Guacin’ Around the Christmas Tree Tee

There’s nothing like a cute and silly avocado pun, and this t-shirt would be perfect for the friend or family member always paying extra for guac on their takeout burrito. They’ll be living in this t-shirt in no time, and they’ll appreciate how well it shows that you pay attention!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FIfSx_0dN2SQbw00


Buy: Guacin’ Around the Christmas Tree Tee $19.95

2. Everything But The Avocado Toast Authentic Gourmet Spice Mix & Artisanal Seasoning

Avocado toast is pretty fantastic as-is, but this spice mix will help to give a bit extra pizzazz to their next batch. This blend contains California salt, garlic, red cayenne, basil, black pepper, red bell pepper, parsley, red pepper flakes, lemon, toasted sesame seeds. While these are excellent on avocado toast, the possibilities of using the spice beyond that are endless. Perhaps on the next poke bowl or batch of seared tuna!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ANIdC_0dN2SQbw00


Buy: Everything But The Avocado Toast Spice Mix $8.49

3. Farberware Avocado Huggers Set

It seems like avocados have the shortest shelf life of all our produce — we wait days for it to be ripe, and then it’s a flash before it starts to brown. These reusable silicone covers help keep avocados fresh longer and are so easy to use. Just take the remaining half of the avocado and place it in the hugger in the fridge until you are ready to eat it. The hugger will protect it from the outside air and lock in moisture — that means fresh and ripe avocado for longer. It’s also dishwasher-friendly.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0LxCMr_0dN2SQbw00


Buy: Sur la Table Farberware Avocado Huggers Set $7.95

4. KitchenAid Gourmet Stainless Steel Wire Masher

Mashers are helpful for all sorts of kitchen tasks, from potatoes to browning meat. However, one of their chief abilities is mashing avocado! They can use this to prep a batch of guac and make the process way easier and less labor-intensive. That alone is a pretty stellar avocado gift!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MgmHX_0dN2SQbw00


Buy: KitchenAid Gourmet Stainless Steel Wire Masher $12.99 (orig. $17.99) 28% OFF

5. Tipsy Elves Avocado Costume

Whether they dress up as their favorite fruit for Halloween or wear it as silly and fun loungewear at home, there’s nothing like dressing up as an avocado if you are an avocado lover. This onesie comes in women’s and men’s styles and is both comfortable and endlessly adorable for whoever is wearing it.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LTNep_0dN2SQbw00


Buy: Tipsy Elves Avocado Costume $79.95

6. Avocado Glass Ornament

Ornaments are a sweet way of honoring the passions of any member of a family or group of friends sharing a tree. So, if someone is always the first to order avocado toast at brunch, why not honor that with an avocado ornament? This sweet ornament resembles a halved avocado and is mouth-blown and hand-painted, making it quite the keepsake!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3IWlRl_0dN2SQbw00


Buy: Avocado Glass Ornament $12.56 (orig. $18.00) 30% OFF

7. OXO Good Grips 3-In-1 Avocado Slicer

Avocados are delicious, but prepping them can sometimes feel like quite a chore. This multi-use tool can split, pit, and slice the avocado quickly and safely. We’ve all heard about all the accidents that come out of trying these tasks with a sharp kitchen knife, so why not give the avocado lover a gift that lets them enjoy their favorite snack more easily but also safely?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lXAaP_0dN2SQbw00


Buy: OXO Good Grips 3-In-1 Avocado Slicer $10.99

8. Chef’n Avoquado 4-In-1 Avocado Tool

This tool is another safe and easy way to get into those avocados faster and without the mess and fuss. Whether trying to cut open that avocado, remove a pit, or slice it up, this will be way easier than scooping out with knives and is rather cute, too.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qLcbU_0dN2SQbw00


Buy: Chef’n Avoquado 4-In-1 Avocado Tool $9.99

9. Hemper Avocado Hand Pipe

If you have a friend that appreciates cannabis but also really loves avocado, what on earth would be a more appropriate and fun avocado gift than an avocado-themed hand pipe? This is made out of high-quality glass and is unique in design and concept. It’s sure to be appreciated and become an instant conversation starter.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1sFrtm_0dN2SQbw00


Buy: Hemper Avocado Glass Hand Pipr $34.99

10. Wild Clementine Co. Reusable Bowl Cover in Avogato

Made a fresh batch of guacamole? A reusable bowl cover can protect that dip — and everyone will know what is inside if it’s covered with avocados. These bowl covers are machine washable, so they are easy to maintain, and they are just so fun and easy — especially for an avocado lover.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Xdeq9_0dN2SQbw00


Buy: Reusable Bowl Covers Avogato $16.00

11. Prientomer Cute Avocado Back Cartoon Mask

Face masks are still encouraged or required in many places. If they are going to wear a mask, why not have it be one they can have fun with? These lightweight and breathable avocado face masks are adorable and fit their personality, and will help keep them safe. What better gift can you get them?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0IlLmA_0dN2SQbw00


Buy: Prientomer Cute Avocado Back Cartoon Mask $11.99

12. Verve Culture Molcajete in Basket

You don’t need a mortar and pestle to make guacamole, but something about it feels extra authentic and traditional — and it just makes guacamole taste better. This avocado gift will be perfect for their kitchen and valued addition to their household decor.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49zsom_0dN2SQbw00


Buy: Verve Culture Molcajete in Basket $65.00

13. Socksmith You Guac My World

They won’t have cold feet about wearing these socks! These crew socks are adorable and colorful and will fit their personality. What better way to keep them warm and cozy on a chilly night?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3t038G_0dN2SQbw00


Buy: Socksmith You Guac My World $8.00

14. Obuby Inflatable Avocado Pool Float Floatie

Chances are, if they love avocados, they fantasize about swimming in avocados. Probably not literally, of course, but in this case, they can! This sizeable inflatable pool floats even comes with a large brown removable beach ball, so they can “remove the pit” for even more fun.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HwfHX_0dN2SQbw00


Buy: Obuby Inflatable Avocado Pool Float

15. Plantogram Avocado Tree Super Hass Variety Grafted

Is there any gift better for an avocado lover than the ability to have endless avocados? They’ll love having this fantastic avocado tree in their home. This tree can be delivered straight to their door in a 3-gallon container and bear fruit in as little as a year.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0LQ7dS_0dN2SQbw00


Buy: Plantogram Avocado Tree $119.60

Love what you’re seeing? Follow us on Twitter , Instagram and Facebook and be the first to hear about new product launches, the latest trends and can’t miss deals you won’t find anywhere else.

Comments / 0

Related
SPY

The 35 Best Gifts For Impossible Parents Who Say They Already Have Everything They Need

Christmas is less than a week away, and if you’ve been procrastinating on your holiday shopping, it might be because you have absolutely no idea what to buy for your parents. We’ve already produced shopping guides for the impossible-to-shop-for-guys in your life, but what about those hard-to-please parents? Just in time for Christmas, we’ve gathered 33 Christmas gift ideas for impossible parents. And as of Monday, December 20, a lot of these gifts are scheduled to arrive in time for Christmas thanks to the holiday magic of Amazon Prime. Parents are notoriously hard to shop for. What could possibly compare to the...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
SPY

Harvest Your Own Garden Without A Yard Using This Indoor Growing Kit — Save 53% Today Only!

Amazon is releasing some really amazing deals ahead of the holiday this year. On top of dropping prices of some great Christmas gifting items including, AirPods, Fire Sticks, Echo devices, and more, Amazon is offering 53% off the AeroGarden Bounty Elite Indoor Garden with LED Grow Light. This drops the price from the regular retail price of $429.95 to $199.99. If you’re not ready to commit to something this large, Amazon is also offering a 47% price reduction on the more compact AeroGarden Harvest With Heirloom Salad Greens Pod Kit. This discount brings the price down from its original cost of...
GARDENING
SPY

The World’s Top 12 Cheap Wines That Are Actually Worth Drinking

A lot of you have a bone to pick with the best cheap wine and we simply can’t figure out why. Sure, that 1994 you tried on your honeymoon was good, but it didn’t blow your socks off, did it? Or, maybe you only think it was good because you were impressed by the heavy price point. As per a new study conducted by researchers at Basel University in Switzerland, it was found that wine drinkers were more likely to favor a cheaper red wine when lied to about the price. Researchers snagged a couple of bottles ranging from £8, £25...
DRINKS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Mashed

Nearly 20% Agree This Is The Worst Store Bought Ice Cream Brand

How much do you love ice cream? If you're a fan of desserts in general, chances are you routinely crave this sweet, rich, frozen treat that always seems to hit the spot — whether it's enjoyed piled high on a waffle cone, buried under an avalanche of sundae toppings, or eaten straight from the pint. And while it's great fun to make your own ice cream or grab some at your local scoop shop, virtually every supermarket in the U.S. features freezer cases chock full of an almost staggering variety of brands and flavors to enjoy at home.
FOOD & DRINKS
The Kitchn

3 Store-Bought Frozen Meatballs That Are (Almost) Better than Homemade

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. My mother-in-law is good at many things, but making meatballs is not one of them. Actually, allow me to correct that: She is sometimes good at making meatballs. Her batches are very hit or miss — either perfect or too dense. And that’s why I’m always telling her about great store-bought options. See, there are lots of great options in the freezer section that rival homemade meatballs. (Even if you excel at making them from scratch!) I tried a lot of frozen meatballs this year (what can I say?) and, looking back on 2021, these are the three that still stand out.
FOOD & DRINKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fresh Fruit#Avocados#Christmas Gifts#Food Drink#Farberware Avocado#Huggers
Woman's World

These 2-Ingredient Biscuits Are So Easy to Make

My achilles heel as a home baker has always been making biscuits from scratch. I either spend too much time rubbing together the butter and flour or don’t chill my ingredients long enough. Both mistakes result in biscuits that aren’t flaky — basically, my worst nightmare. The good news is I’ve finally gotten over this baking hump with a recipe for two-ingredient biscuits that’s tasty and deceptively simple!
RECIPES
NewsTalk 1280 WGBF

How To Soften A Stick of Butter Without Melting It – [Kitchen Hack]

When it comes to holiday cooking, butter is a staple. For my Thanksgiving recipes, I got six packages to use in my dishes. By the way, cooking from scratch is exhausting. I'm glad I only do it a few times a year. Usually, I'm always trying to find the easy way to make things, anything. I love any and all hacks I can find to make me look like a good cooker. You know, one that slaved in the kitchen and put a lot of time and energy into every dish. I can really put on a good act. LOL.
RECIPES
Mashed

You Only Need 3 Ingredients To Make Trisha Yearwood's Holiday Baked Ham

Another Thanksgiving has come and gone, but the marathon kitchen days have just begun. It's time to start planning out all of the delicious holiday treats you'll be baking throughout the coming weeks, and, more importantly, what you'll be serving for your Christmas meal. A 2020 YouGov poll in which participants were presented with head-to-head matchups of traditional holiday dishes found roasted potatoes to be the most popular Christmas menu item. However, while most people's love for potatoes runs fairly deep, we have to admit that serving up any form of the starch without some sort of protein alongside it just seems wrong.
RECIPES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Mashed

Holiday Trifle Recipe

In the U.S., when we talk about a trifle we're usually referring to something that is no big deal. However, if someone's behavior is described as trifling, Urban Dictionary explains that this means they're up to shady business. On the other side of the Atlantic Ocean though, trifle is something entirely different and infinitely more enjoyable. Recipe developer Susan Olayinka who blogs at The Flexible Fridge explains that "Trifle is traditionally found in British cuisine." She describes it as "a layered dessert mainly with sponge, jelly, berries, and cream."
FOOD & DRINKS
Mashed

What Are Circus Peanuts And How Are They Actually Made?

It's safe to say that circus peanuts fall in the same category as candy corn, black licorice, and Peeps — as all of these sweets have been deemed polarizing to candy eaters everywhere. You either love them, or you can't stand the mere thought of their texture and taste. Often topping the list of the worst candies ever made are these circus peanuts, which have miraculously maintained a devoted fan base since their debut in the 19th century (per CandyFavorites.com).
INDUSTRY
Mic

If you're cheap but want to give nice gifts, you'll love these 65 things

When you are shopping for gifts, it’s tempting to just buy everyone a Tesla — but someone would have to pay for that. Since there are only about 2,500 billionaires in the world who can entertain that sort of frivolity, chances are you might be more interested in budget-friendly buys. Yes, the rest of us like to keep the price tag of gifts down to something that won’t bankrupt our cute little bank accounts. That means we have to be clever. Instead of buying the obvious luxury automobile, we have to think hard about what people need or want, and then find something they wouldn’t think to get for themselves (even if it’s within their budget). That takes research. But I’ve got you covered. If you're cheap but want to give good gifts, you'll love these 65 things.
SHOPPING
Parade

The Easiest Peanut Butter Fudge Recipe Ever

Although fudge is popular during the holiday season, it’s actually a sweet treat you can enjoy throughout the year—even during the summer months. And now more than ever home cooks of all ages are trying their hands at making delicious desserts in their own kitchen. So why not start with something easy like this simple and quick peanut butter fudge recipe.
RECIPES
Sand Mountain Reporter

TASTE: Irresistible desserts for the holidays

It’s the holiday season and time for festive celebrations at home and with friends. Fill your dessert table with unique sweets, themed treats, and a whole host of taste tempting cakes, pies, and cookies. One of my favorite seasonal treats is very simple oatmeal cranberry cookie that has the “just the right amount” of white chocolate and brown sugar to sweeten it. Over the holidays, enjoy the small dinner parties as well as the large family buffets--those occasions where everyone brings a favorite dish--but be sure to save room for dessert.
FOOD & DRINKS
thecountrycook.net

Grandma's No Bake Cookies

Grandma’s No-Bake Cookies are so simple to make! Packed with chocolate flavor and oatmeal for a satisfying and easy treat that everyone loves!. If you have never had these delicious cookies before, you are absolutely missing out. Grandma's No Bake Cookies are a timeless classic that spans generations. They are super simple to make with easy, pantry staple ingredients. If you want the perfect gift giving cookie this year, or just want an easy to whip up treat, then you need to make Grandma's No Bake Cookie recipe.
RECIPES
SPY

SPY

3K+
Followers
4K+
Post
258K+
Views
ABOUT

SPY is your daily dossier into everyday luxuries, undiscovered gems and the people and products making news around the world. As industry insiders, we scout out the most unique, quality and discerning products and experiences. Then, we show you how to access them, often before anyone else.

 https://spy.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy