15 Amazing Avocado Gift Ideas for Mega Fans of the Fatty Fruit

Avocado lovers have become an almost cliche symbol of being on-trend. Whether enjoying avocado toast at brunch or always adding guac or fresh avocado to salads and tacos, those who love avocado tend to really love avocado.

What better way to celebrate that person that really loves avocados than with an avocado-themed gift this holiday season? Chances are they are always flush with fresh avocados in their kitchen, but what about Christmas gifts that celebrate their love? It’ll be very appreciated whether it is kitchen tools that make slicing and scooping easier or those kitchen gadgets that help keep avocados fresh. While you are at it, have some fun with silly avocado-themed accessories.

There’s no better gift during the holidays than those that feel custom to that person. Show how well you pay attention and get them something they’ll truly appreciate with one of the best avocado gifts available!

1. Guacin’ Around the Christmas Tree Tee

There’s nothing like a cute and silly avocado pun, and this t-shirt would be perfect for the friend or family member always paying extra for guac on their takeout burrito. They’ll be living in this t-shirt in no time, and they’ll appreciate how well it shows that you pay attention!



Buy: Guacin’ Around the Christmas Tree Tee $19.95

2. Everything But The Avocado Toast Authentic Gourmet Spice Mix & Artisanal Seasoning

Avocado toast is pretty fantastic as-is, but this spice mix will help to give a bit extra pizzazz to their next batch. This blend contains California salt, garlic, red cayenne, basil, black pepper, red bell pepper, parsley, red pepper flakes, lemon, toasted sesame seeds. While these are excellent on avocado toast, the possibilities of using the spice beyond that are endless. Perhaps on the next poke bowl or batch of seared tuna!



Buy: Everything But The Avocado Toast Spice Mix $8.49

3. Farberware Avocado Huggers Set

It seems like avocados have the shortest shelf life of all our produce — we wait days for it to be ripe, and then it’s a flash before it starts to brown. These reusable silicone covers help keep avocados fresh longer and are so easy to use. Just take the remaining half of the avocado and place it in the hugger in the fridge until you are ready to eat it. The hugger will protect it from the outside air and lock in moisture — that means fresh and ripe avocado for longer. It’s also dishwasher-friendly.



Buy: Sur la Table Farberware Avocado Huggers Set $7.95

4. KitchenAid Gourmet Stainless Steel Wire Masher

Mashers are helpful for all sorts of kitchen tasks, from potatoes to browning meat. However, one of their chief abilities is mashing avocado! They can use this to prep a batch of guac and make the process way easier and less labor-intensive. That alone is a pretty stellar avocado gift!



Buy: KitchenAid Gourmet Stainless Steel Wire Masher $12.99 (orig. $17.99) 28% OFF

5. Tipsy Elves Avocado Costume

Whether they dress up as their favorite fruit for Halloween or wear it as silly and fun loungewear at home, there’s nothing like dressing up as an avocado if you are an avocado lover. This onesie comes in women’s and men’s styles and is both comfortable and endlessly adorable for whoever is wearing it.



Buy: Tipsy Elves Avocado Costume $79.95

6. Avocado Glass Ornament

Ornaments are a sweet way of honoring the passions of any member of a family or group of friends sharing a tree. So, if someone is always the first to order avocado toast at brunch, why not honor that with an avocado ornament? This sweet ornament resembles a halved avocado and is mouth-blown and hand-painted, making it quite the keepsake!



Buy: Avocado Glass Ornament $12.56 (orig. $18.00) 30% OFF

7. OXO Good Grips 3-In-1 Avocado Slicer

Avocados are delicious, but prepping them can sometimes feel like quite a chore. This multi-use tool can split, pit, and slice the avocado quickly and safely. We’ve all heard about all the accidents that come out of trying these tasks with a sharp kitchen knife, so why not give the avocado lover a gift that lets them enjoy their favorite snack more easily but also safely?



Buy: OXO Good Grips 3-In-1 Avocado Slicer $10.99

8. Chef’n Avoquado 4-In-1 Avocado Tool

This tool is another safe and easy way to get into those avocados faster and without the mess and fuss. Whether trying to cut open that avocado, remove a pit, or slice it up, this will be way easier than scooping out with knives and is rather cute, too.



Buy: Chef’n Avoquado 4-In-1 Avocado Tool $9.99

9. Hemper Avocado Hand Pipe

If you have a friend that appreciates cannabis but also really loves avocado, what on earth would be a more appropriate and fun avocado gift than an avocado-themed hand pipe? This is made out of high-quality glass and is unique in design and concept. It’s sure to be appreciated and become an instant conversation starter.



Buy: Hemper Avocado Glass Hand Pipr $34.99

10. Wild Clementine Co. Reusable Bowl Cover in Avogato

Made a fresh batch of guacamole? A reusable bowl cover can protect that dip — and everyone will know what is inside if it’s covered with avocados. These bowl covers are machine washable, so they are easy to maintain, and they are just so fun and easy — especially for an avocado lover.



Buy: Reusable Bowl Covers Avogato $16.00

11. Prientomer Cute Avocado Back Cartoon Mask

Face masks are still encouraged or required in many places. If they are going to wear a mask, why not have it be one they can have fun with? These lightweight and breathable avocado face masks are adorable and fit their personality, and will help keep them safe. What better gift can you get them?



Buy: Prientomer Cute Avocado Back Cartoon Mask $11.99

12. Verve Culture Molcajete in Basket

You don’t need a mortar and pestle to make guacamole, but something about it feels extra authentic and traditional — and it just makes guacamole taste better. This avocado gift will be perfect for their kitchen and valued addition to their household decor.



Buy: Verve Culture Molcajete in Basket $65.00

13. Socksmith You Guac My World

They won’t have cold feet about wearing these socks! These crew socks are adorable and colorful and will fit their personality. What better way to keep them warm and cozy on a chilly night?



Buy: Socksmith You Guac My World $8.00

14. Obuby Inflatable Avocado Pool Float Floatie

Chances are, if they love avocados, they fantasize about swimming in avocados. Probably not literally, of course, but in this case, they can! This sizeable inflatable pool floats even comes with a large brown removable beach ball, so they can “remove the pit” for even more fun.



Buy: Obuby Inflatable Avocado Pool Float

15. Plantogram Avocado Tree Super Hass Variety Grafted

Is there any gift better for an avocado lover than the ability to have endless avocados? They’ll love having this fantastic avocado tree in their home. This tree can be delivered straight to their door in a 3-gallon container and bear fruit in as little as a year.



Buy: Plantogram Avocado Tree $119.60

