WWE

Warriors set the pace at Mack wrestling tournament

By barstoolfanatics
humboldtsports.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDel Norte took home the team championship at the weekend McKinleyville boys wrestling tournament, comfortably outpacing the rest of the field, which included eight of the nine H-DNL teams. The Warriors scored 202 points, followed by a young Fortuna team in second with 147 points. Eureka (134) placed third,...

humboldtsports.com

humboldtsports.com

CR men close out Santa Rosa tournament with second straight win

The College of the Redwoods men’s basketball team placed third at the Santa Rosa JC tournament on Saturday, getting the better of Foothill 100-88. Donald Willis, Bradley Willis and Drew Gillette each scored 22 points in the win, which was the second straight in tourney play for the Corsairs.
BASKETBALL
humboldtsports.com

Crosswhite leads Huskies to second straight win

The Fortuna Huskies closed out the McKinleyville tournament with their second straight win on Saturday, defeating Yreka 55-35. Senior Isobel Crosswhite was instrumental in the victory, finishing with a game-high 22 points and setting the tone for the team all game long at both ends of the court. “Isobel was...
BASKETBALL
WFMJ.com

Howland Wrestling results - Hudson Holiday Tournament

Cons. Semis - Jamaar Barsic (CANTON McKINLEY SENIOR) over Jakob Baxter (HOWLAND) (Dec 2-0) 5th Place Match - Jakob Baxter (HOWLAND) over Cameron Allen (ELLET) (Dec 8-2) Champ. Round 1 - Anthony Fortier (HOWLAND) received a bye. Champ. Round 2 - Ashton Rulewicz (GLENOAK) over Anthony Fortier (HOWLAND) (Fall 3:05)
WWE
humboldtsports.com

Surging Mack boys make it five straight wins

If they finally get their offense to where they want it, the McKinleyville Panthers could be a pretty dangerous team when the Big 5 begins play next month. On Saturday, the Panthers won their fifth straight game and their third in three days at the Logger Classic, defeating Shasta 46-37 in the championship.
BASKETBALL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Warriors#Combat#H Dnl#Eureka#Del Norte
humboldtsports.com

BOYS BASKETBALL ROUNDUP — Busy day of tournament action for H-DNL teams

A busy day of action for the H-DNL saw one local team claim a tournament championship on Saturday and two others place second. At Eureka, the McKinleyville Panthers got the better of Shasta, 46-37, in the championship game of the Logger Classic. The win was the fifth straight for the...
SPORTS
Columbus Telegram

Schuyler wrestling set to return to the mats

Schuyler wrestling was off to a strong start when the Warriors were forced into a COVID pause following a girls triangular against Norfolk and South Sioux City on Dec. 9. Since then, the Warriors have been away from competition and away from training on the advice of the school nurses. Schuyler has missed out on a dual with Elkhorn, a boys tournament at Battle Creek, a girls tournament at Crete, a dual against Lakeview, a tournament at Wisner-Pilger and a girls tournament at Platteview.
WWE
humboldtsports.com

HSU women win triple-OT thriller at Chico State

All five starters scored in double digits as the Humboldt State women’s basketball team won a triple-OT thriller at Chico State, 105-96, on Saturday night. Julia Iman had a career night with 33 points, 18 rebounds and eight assists, as the Jacks improved to 4-4 on the season and 3-1 in the CCAA.
BASKETBALL
humboldtsports.com

Eureka girls continue to roll in Mack tourney finale

By Ray Hamill — It’s safe to say the Eureka Loggers will be the favorites when the Big 5 tips off in girls basketball next month. On Saturday, the Eureka girls closed out a dominating three days at the McKinleyville tournament, rolling over the host team 56-29 to finish up 3-0 in tourney play.
EUREKA, CA
Crookston Daily Times

Crookston Hosts Annual Youth Wrestling Tournament

The Crookston Pirates youth wrestlers are making waves in their recent tournaments. The week before, Crookston hosted its annual youth wrestling tournament where over 140 kids participated. Eight kids placed first, qualifying for Jaycee State. They include Cass Hanson, Deeken Solheim, Jacob Kresl, Kamden Lessard, Graden Gudvangen, Briar Gudvangen, Eli...
CROOKSTON, MN
humboldtsports.com

Voting to open next week for end-of-year awards

By Ray Hamill — A big thank you to everyone who took the time to send us their nominations for the HumboldtSports.com end of year awards over the past couple of weeks. Thanks to the overwhelming response from our readers, we have compiled strong fields of candidates in all four categories, including Male and Female Athletes of the Year, Team of the Year and Coach of the Year.
SPORTS
myalbertlea.com

Lake Mills Wrestling competed in the Battle of Waterloo Tournament

(Story from Lake Mills Head Coach Alex Brandengburg) The Lake Mills wrestling team, along with 30 other schools from around Iowa, traveled to Waterloo for the state’s premier dual tournament December 17 and 18. On the first day of the event, the Bulldogs dropped the opener to Clarion-Goldfield-Dows, 46-27. “We wrestled fairly average in the first dual,” said Coach Alex Brandenburg. “We needed to pull out a couple more of the close matches to have had a chance against a very good team.” In the consolation semifinals, the team received a bye because original first seed Lisbon dropped out of the meet a day prior. After the bye, Wapsie Valley was the opponent in the 5th place dual. Lake Mills wrestled a great dual to top the Warriors, 50-27. “This was the best dual for us over the course of the two day tournament,” Brandenburg said. “The kids really rebounded well from the first round loss.” For Saturday, the Bulldogs were placed in a round robin bracket with the other three teams who placed fifth in their brackets on Friday. A couple large and traditionally powerful schools, North Scott and Cedar Rapids Prairie, were the first two opponents on Saturday. Results were not good for the team, as the Lancers pummeled the Bulldogs 54-15 and Hawks won 46-26. “With how young we are and up against schools the size of these two, we seemed completely outmanned,” Brandenburg noted. “We did wrestle better against Prairie than North Scott but lost too many close matches.” Union of LaPorte City was paired with Lake Mills for the final dual of the tournament, and the Bulldogs captured a tight 42-37 victory. “This was an ugly win, but we will take it.” Brandenburg said. “The Battle of Waterloo was a tough two days for our team, but wrestling some of the best teams in the state will make our kids better in the long run.”
WATERLOO, IA
Macomb Daily

Dakota rolls to Macomb County wrestling tournament championship

The future is bright for wrestling at Dakota and Algonac. The present is pretty good, too. The Cougars and Muskrats finished 1-2 in the team standings Saturday at the Macomb County Invitational at Dakota. Dakota had 318.5 points to 263.5 for Algonac. Anchor Bay was third with 196 points, followed by De La Salle 141.5, Armada 139, Fraser 131, Warren-Mott 130.5, Chippewa Valley 113, Eisenhower 111 and Lamphere 105.
MACOMB COUNTY, MI

