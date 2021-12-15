Warriors set the pace at Mack wrestling tournament

(Story from Lake Mills Head Coach Alex Brandengburg) The Lake Mills wrestling team, along with 30 other schools from around Iowa, traveled to Waterloo for the state’s premier dual tournament December 17 and 18. On the first day of the event, the Bulldogs dropped the opener to Clarion-Goldfield-Dows, 46-27. “We wrestled fairly average in the first dual,” said Coach Alex Brandenburg. “We needed to pull out a couple more of the close matches to have had a chance against a very good team.” In the consolation semifinals, the team received a bye because original first seed Lisbon dropped out of the meet a day prior. After the bye, Wapsie Valley was the opponent in the 5th place dual. Lake Mills wrestled a great dual to top the Warriors, 50-27. “This was the best dual for us over the course of the two day tournament,” Brandenburg said. “The kids really rebounded well from the first round loss.” For Saturday, the Bulldogs were placed in a round robin bracket with the other three teams who placed fifth in their brackets on Friday. A couple large and traditionally powerful schools, North Scott and Cedar Rapids Prairie, were the first two opponents on Saturday. Results were not good for the team, as the Lancers pummeled the Bulldogs 54-15 and Hawks won 46-26. “With how young we are and up against schools the size of these two, we seemed completely outmanned,” Brandenburg noted. “We did wrestle better against Prairie than North Scott but lost too many close matches.” Union of LaPorte City was paired with Lake Mills for the final dual of the tournament, and the Bulldogs captured a tight 42-37 victory. “This was an ugly win, but we will take it.” Brandenburg said. “The Battle of Waterloo was a tough two days for our team, but wrestling some of the best teams in the state will make our kids better in the long run.”

