Wisconsin State

Kemps donates 100K milk packs to Wisconsin food pantries

By Site staff
 6 days ago
WISC-TV/Channel3000.

MADISON, Wis. — Dairy company Kemps made a sizeable donation to food pantries across Wisconsin on Tuesday.

The company gave a total of 100,000 milk packs to various food pantries, including 31,000 to Second Harvest Food Bank of Southern Wisconsin.

The company said milk is one of the most requested yet least donated items at food pantries.

Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

