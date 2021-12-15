Mayor-elect Adams taps Keechant Sewell as first female NYPD commissioner

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Mayor Bill de Blasio handed over the keys to New York City to well-known leaders in the Black community Saturday. The Reverend Al Sharpton officiated the event at the National Action Network‘s House of Justice in Harlem. The mayor then presented the keys to national labor leader George Gresham and former congressman and civil rights activist Charles Rangel, who made history as the first African-American chair of the influential House Ways and Means Committee. Rangel also took part in the 1965 marches from Selma to Montgomery. “We have another chance to be somebody, and that somebody is not Black heroes and good people. It’s you,” he said. “We all can be better. We all can do more. We all can fight for more.” Rangel is also a founding member of the Congressional Black Caucus.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO