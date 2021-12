Warning: spoilers ahead for the midseason finale of Chicago Fire Season 10 on NBC, called “Winterfest.”. The winter finale of Chicago Fire delivered some big twists, but Season 10 didn’t go for the kind of life-or-death cliffhanger that has left fans on the edges of their seats for weeks. Instead of ending with any deadly infernos or potential cave-ins or floods, the biggest cliffhanger of “Winterfest” involved Stella and Severide’s relationship. Severide has been missing her ever since her Girls on Fire trip started getting longer and longer, and she stopped answering his calls and texts. She finally turned up at the end of “Winterfest,” but it wasn’t exactly a joyous reunion. Showrunner Derek Haas shed some light on what happens next following the Stellaride cliffhanger!

CHICAGO, IL ・ 12 DAYS AGO