ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Museums

Pearl Harbor Aviation Museum opens STEM center that will serve 6,000 students each year

By Chelsee Yee
KHON2
KHON2
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ETNQV_0dN2QWps00

Pearl Harbor Aviation Museum opened a 4,000 square foot Aviation Learning Center this week that will serve approximately 6,000 Hawaii students each year.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Hawaii State
WSAZ

Local Pearl Harbor exhibit displayed at Pikeville museum

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WSAZ) - Tuesday marked the 80th anniversary of the Japanese attack on the U.S. naval base at Pearl Harbor. A new exhibit at the Big Sandy Heritage Center Museum in downtown Pikeville aims to share the story of how four men from Pike County were part of the day that lives in infamy.
PIKEVILLE, KY
kciiradio.com

Pearl Harbor Remembered 80 Years Later at Washington Museum

Washington County Military Museum volunteer Rachel Nicola standing in front of newspaper clippings about Pearl Harbor. Photos by Sam McIntosh. Eighty years ago this week was the attack on Pearl Harbor in Honolulu, which resulted in 2,403 American deaths and jump started the United States’ involvement in World War II.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Square Foot
myneworleans.com

The National WWII Museum Commemorates Pearl Harbor 80th Anniversary

NEW ORLEANS (press release) – The National WWII Museum will commemorate the 80th anniversary of Pearl Harbor with a full day of programming on December 7 in New Orleans and online. Programs will begin with an Electronic Field Trip aired free to students around the country and designed to educate participants on the events that led to the attacks on Pearl Harbor and the United States’ entry into World War II. Additional programming will include a special commemoration ceremony, a panel discussion by Museum scholars from the Institute for the Study of War and Democracy and lectures by noted authors Rich Frank and Christopher Capozzola. Guests will also be able to tour the Museum’s newest special exhibit Infamy: Pearl Harbor Remembered examining how the event is remembered today.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Daily Journal

Ste. Gen opens Museum Learning Center

The highlight of Saturday's official ribbon cutting and grand opening of the Ste. Genevieve Museum Learning Center (SGMLC) was local officials' and scientists' recognition of the “new” dinosaur that has been making the news internationally. The Parrosaurus missouriensis is a dinosaur discovered in Bollinger County at the Chronister...
MUSEUMS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
NewsBreak
Museums
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Education
TravelPulse

National WWII Museum Reveals New Pearl Harbor Exhibit

Today, December 7, marks the eightieth anniversary of the devastating attack on Pearl Harbor and America’s entry into World War II. The National WWII Museum in New Orleans has created a new exhibit entitled, “Infamy: Pearl Harbor Remembered,” examining how America has immortalized this attack in the eighty years since the 1941 tragedy.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WSET

Jubilee Center opens STEM Center in Lynchburg

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — The Jubilee STEM Center is now open for learning in Lynchburg. The center will offer classes for adults and children interested in mechanics, engineering and trades. Leaders hope this space drops the poverty rate in the area by giving people better jobs from the skills...
LYNCHBURG, VA
kadn.com

Opelousas Museum and Interpretive Center Re-Opening

The Opelousas Museum and Interpretive Center will once again open its doors. Beginning December 28, the public is invited to visit. Exhibits cover prehistory, agriculture, home and family, business, music and food. One room is dedicated to the Civil War, and two rooms house the Geraldine Smith Welch Doll Collection of over 400 dolls. The Rod Milburn exhibit holds memorabilia of the Olympic Gold Medalist. The museum also holds the Louisiana Video Collection Library and the Southwest Louisiana Zydeco Music Festival Archives.
OPELOUSAS, LA
KHON2

KHON2

6K+
Followers
1K+
Post
497K+
Views
ABOUT

We're the news team that is Working for Hawaii. KHON2.com has the latest Hawaii news, weather, sports and video.

 https://www.khon2.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy