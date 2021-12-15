Pearl Harbor Aviation Museum opens STEM center that will serve 6,000 students each year

NEW ORLEANS (press release) – The National WWII Museum will commemorate the 80th anniversary of Pearl Harbor with a full day of programming on December 7 in New Orleans and online. Programs will begin with an Electronic Field Trip aired free to students around the country and designed to educate participants on the events that led to the attacks on Pearl Harbor and the United States’ entry into World War II. Additional programming will include a special commemoration ceremony, a panel discussion by Museum scholars from the Institute for the Study of War and Democracy and lectures by noted authors Rich Frank and Christopher Capozzola. Guests will also be able to tour the Museum’s newest special exhibit Infamy: Pearl Harbor Remembered examining how the event is remembered today.

NEW ORLEANS, LA ・ 15 DAYS AGO