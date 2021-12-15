ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Notable Heroes in Health Care: Community Smiles Dental

Biz Times
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNumber of years working in your current industry: 14. Amid the uncertainty at the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, many dental offices closed their doors, unsure how to adapt to serve their patients. The team at Community Smiles Dental recognized that, if it closed...

biztimes.com

CBS Denver

Comfort Dental Offers Free Dental Care To Those In Need

DENVER (CBS4)– A national dental company is giving people the gift of a healthy smile this holiday season. Comfort Dental is offering free dental care on Dec. 23 to anyone who wants it, no questions asked, as part of its “Comfort Dental Care Day.” (credit: CBS) For thousands of patients, this is their only opportunity to access care all year long. The long-standing tradition began in 1984 in Colorado, as a way of improving access to dental services for those in need. And since Care Day began, Comfort Dental has given away almost $23 million in services; in 2018, dentists and staff saw 4,000 patients and gave away $1.4 million. (credit: CBS) Patients of all ages are treated on a first-come, first-served basis. (credit: CBS) There are about 130 locations across the nation that are offering the services, from 7:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Dec. 23. LINK: Comfort Dental Locations
DENVER, CO
Wbaltv.com

Operation Wedding Gown treating 10 health-care heroes

PIKESVILLE, Md. — Free wedding gowns are being given to 10 Maryland brides over two days. After months of postponements and cancellations, wedding season is back in full swing, and the people who kept us safe throughout the COVID-19 pandemic are getting a huge gift for their big day.
PIKESVILLE, MD
yourislandnews.com

More on VA community health care and getting permission to use a civilian health provider

The Nov. 23 edition of The Island News’ included my column on the VA’s Community Care Program entitled Veterans have a choice: Civilian provider or the local VA medical facility. That article covered almost everything a veteran, veteran’s family, and veteran’s caregiver needs to know about the Mission Act and the VA’s Community Care Program.
VIRGINIA STATE
uab.edu

Hear stories of resilience with UAB health care heroes

Tune in for inspiration, truth and shared experiences as storytellers and poets from the UAB Medicine community share their wishes and dreams during Story Power 2021 presented by UAB Institute for Arts in Medicine noon-1 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 16, on Zoom. The event will feature real-life tales of UAB Medicine...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
realchangenews.org

Washingtonians deserve better dental care, and dental therapy is the answer

Access to a healthy mouth and smile shouldn’t depend on our income, our race or where we live. Yet here in Washington, that is precisely what is happening. Wealthier white people with private insurance can easily get an appointment to see a dentist in their community, while the opposite is true for lower-income people of color who either have Medicaid (called Apple Health in Washington) or no health insurance.
WASHINGTON STATE
WHNT-TV

Lack Of Dental Care For Special Needs Adults

Adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities are finding it tougher to get dental care as they get older. According to research specialists, adults with disabilities are often covered through Medicaid and Social Security Medical Disability Benefits up until their 21st birthday.
HEALTH SERVICES
greenville.com

Prisma Health Community Care Program Seeks Volunteers for At-Home Outreach to Vulnerable Patients

The holiday season can be a particularly lonely and isolated time for vulnerable patients at home with limited family or social interaction. Prisma Health is seeking service volunteers for Community Care, a program providing assistance to recently discharged patients who are vulnerable or with chronic conditions needing nonmedical help to remain safe and well at home. Volunteers are needed in Upstate and Midlands communities. Both individuals and groups receive training to provide volunteer service hours and ongoing support to participate in a variety of ways.
CHARITIES
communityimpact.com

CrowdHealth bringing community back to forefront of health care

After paying out of pocket for his child’s 15-minute ear tube surgery, Andy Schoonover knew his monthly $1,200 health insurance bill was not actually protecting his family of four—and he wondered how these types of plans were truly helping anyone. “They wrote me a nice note that said...
HEALTH
theridgewoodblog.net

dental health problems

Dentists are professionals who have been trained to diagnose, prevent and treat many different dental health problems that affect our teeth and mouth. Dentistry is a highly specialized area of healthcare that may require years of training in order to become an expert. There are some qualities that make a good dentist and this article will describe four of them.
HEALTH
CBS Chicago

‘Means The World To Me’: Vet Gets Much Needed Dental Care Thanks To Veterans Smile Program

CHICAGO (CBS) — They served our country honorably, but many veterans suffer with rotting, painful teeth and no access to dental care. Now a bill aims to end that dilemma by expanding care through the VA. But Morning Insider Tim McNicholas shows us why that bill faces an uphill battle. “Went in December 16th of 1975 and got out on January 14th of 1980.” Charles Florin is proud his service. One thing he wasn’t so proud of…his smile. “I’ve never been able to afford the insurance.” Florin said. “So therefore, my teeth rotted off, broke out, all kinds of problems there.” The Navy veteran from south suburban...
COOK COUNTY, IL
lakeoconeebreeze.net

Veterans, hometown heroes get free dental care at event

Lake Oconee Dentistry hosted its fifth annual Stars, Stripes & Smiles event Friday, Oct. 29, providing a free day of dental care to 68 area veterans and active military, as well as law enforcement, firefighters, DNR and EMS personnel. Drs. David and Patti Bradley, Dr. Shelly Pound and Dr. Andrea...
ADVOCACY
centraloregondaily.com

Rural health care funds available for Oregon hospitals and communities

USDA Rural Development Oregon Acting State Director Jill Rees today announced that emergency health care funds are still available to help rural health care facilities, tribes, and communities expand access to COVID-19 vaccines, and address health care service needs and demands for nutrition assistance that have increased due to the pandemic.
OREGON STATE

