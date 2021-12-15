ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WKRN News 2

Police searching for missing Murfreesboro man

By Lucas Wright
WKRN News 2
WKRN News 2
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2twqZq_0dN2PtuG00

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WKRN) — Murfreesboro police are asking the public to be on the lookout for a missing man.

Andrew Holt, 30, was last seen Friday in the area of Cason Lane and St. Andrews Drive in Murfreesboro.

Human remains in Humphreys County believed to be missing woman with special needs

Police say Holt is severely bipolar and cannot function without his medication. He is said to have a “limited mental capacity.”

Holt’s mother told police he took $100 from his home and left on a black bicycle. She also said he has never left his home premeditated.

The man is 6-feet tall and weighs around 200 pounds.

Find more Top Stories from wkrn.com

If you see him, you are asked to call Det. Chris Houk with the Murfreesboro Police Department Criminal Investigations Division at (629) 201-5557.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRN News 2.

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Murfreesboro#Lrb 629 Rrb 201 5557#Wkrn News 2
WKRN News 2

WKRN News 2

11K+
Followers
3K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WKRN News 2 in Nashville is your source for breaking news, weather, sports, and entertainment across Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky (https://www.wkrn.com/).

 https://www.wkrn.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy