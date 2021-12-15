Police searching for missing Murfreesboro man

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WKRN) — Murfreesboro police are asking the public to be on the lookout for a missing man.

Andrew Holt, 30, was last seen Friday in the area of Cason Lane and St. Andrews Drive in Murfreesboro.

Police say Holt is severely bipolar and cannot function without his medication. He is said to have a “limited mental capacity.”

Holt’s mother told police he took $100 from his home and left on a black bicycle. She also said he has never left his home premeditated.

The man is 6-feet tall and weighs around 200 pounds.

If you see him, you are asked to call Det. Chris Houk with the Murfreesboro Police Department Criminal Investigations Division at (629) 201-5557.

