ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

China's property investment rises 6.0% y/y in Jan-Nov

By Reuters Staff
Reuters
Reuters
 6 days ago

BEIJING, Dec 15 (Reuters) - China’s property investment rose 6.0% in January-November year-on-year, slowing from the 7.2% growth seen in the first 10 months of the year, official data showed on Wednesday.

Property sales by floor area increased 4.8% during January-November from the same period a year earlier, compared with a 7.3% gain in the first 10 months, the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) said in a statement.

New construction starts measured by floor area fell 9.1% during January-November from a year earlier, compared with a decline of 7.7% in the first 10 months of the year.

Funds raised by China’s property developers grew 7.2% year-on-year in the January-November period after increasing 8.8% in the first 10 months of the year. (Reporting by Liangping Gao and Ryan Woo; Editing by Ana Nicolaci da Costa)

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Canadian dollar firms as global equity markets bounce

TORONTO, Dec 21 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar edged higher against its U.S. counterpart on Tuesday as the deterioration in investment sentiment due to the Omicron coronavirus variant appeared to ease and domestic data showed that retail sales rose more than expected in October. Shares globally (.WORLD) and the price...
BUSINESS
Reuters

Chile markets take a breather after election slide

SANTIAGO, Dec 21 (Reuters) - Chile's markets steadied on Tuesday after sharp falls a day earlier in the wake of a resounding presidential election victory by leftist Gabriel Boric, who has pledged to shake up the country's market-oriented economic model. The peso currency rose some 0.85% to around 867 per...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Reuters

Most major Gulf bourses fall on Omicron worries

Dec 21 (Reuters) - Most major stock markets in the Gulf ended lower on Tuesday, as investors worried over surging cases of the Omicron coronavirus variant. As Omicron remains the biggest cause for investor caution, economic growth forecasts are being reviewed lower, Farah Mourad, senior market analyst of XTB MENA, said.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Property Investment#Y Y#Nbs
Reuters

Morocco's central bank keeps benchmark interest rate at 1.5%

RABAT, Dec 21 (Reuters) - Morocco’s central bank held its benchmark interest rate at an all-time low of 1.5% on Tuesday, saying its monetary policy was accommodative and consistent with the economic outlook. The inflation forecast was revised upwards to 1.4% in 2021 and 2.1 next year, the bank...
BUSINESS
Reuters

Russia's Melon Fashion Group picks banks for IPO - sources

MOSCOW, Dec 21 (Reuters) - Russia's Melon Fashion Group has picked Sberbank CIB, VTB Capital, Goldman Sachs and BofA to help organise its initial public offering (IPO) in 2022, two sources with knowledge of the company's plans told Reuters on Tuesday. Several Russian companies could hold IPOs next year, extending...
BUSINESS
Reuters

UK offers 1 billion pounds to firms hit hardest by Omicron

LONDON, Dec 21 (Reuters) - Britain announced on Tuesday 1 billion pounds ($1.3 billion) of extra support for businesses hit hardest by the wave of Omicron variant coronavirus cases, which is hammering the country's hospitality sector and other businesses. Finance minister Rishi Sunak said he was confident the measures would...
SMALL BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Beijing, CN
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
China
CNN

A one-two punch for the US economy

A version of this story first appeared in CNN Business' Before the Bell newsletter. Not a subscriber? You can sign up right here. You can listen to an audio version of the newsletter by clicking the same link. London (CNN Business) — The outlook for the American economy is suddenly...
WORLD
Reuters

Taiwan Nov export orders up 13.4% y/y, better than forecast

TAIPEI, Dec 20 (Reuters) - Taiwan's export orders for November, released by the Ministry of Economic Affairs on Monday. The data is an indication of the strength of Asian exports and of global demand for technology. NOV REUTERS POLL OCT Export orders (y/y )% +13.4 +5.8 +14.6 Export orders from China +25.3 +21.7 Export orders from U.S. +10.8 +0.5 Export orders from Europe -2.0 +18.2 Export orders from Japan +0.7 +4.1 * revised figure The ministry's website is www.moea.gov.tw/ (Reporting by Liang-sa Loh and Ben Blanchard; Editing by Toby Chopra)
ECONOMY
AFP

China's SenseTime relists Hong Kong IPO after US blacklisting

Chinese artificial intelligence start-up SenseTime said Monday it will press ahead with its Hong Kong listing, a week after it was blacklisted by the United States over accusations of genocide in Xinjiang. On Monday, the company filed a revised listing with the Hong Kong stock exchange with trading expected to start December 30. 
FOREIGN POLICY
wincountry.com

Singapore’s Nov exports surge 24.2% y/y, fastest pace in a decade

SINGAPORE (Reuters) -Singapore’s November non-oil domestic exports (NODX) expanded 24.2% from a year earlier, official data showed on Friday, the fastest pace in nearly a decade, helped by growth in electronics and non-electronics sectors. That was better than economists’ expectations in a Reuters poll for a 17.3% rise and...
ECONOMY
Reuters

India's Nov WPI inflation hits a record of 14.23% y/y

NEW DELHI, Dec 14 (Reuters) - India's annual wholesale price-based inflation, a proxy figure for producers' prices, accelerated to a record high in November, boosted by increases in manufacturing and food prices, fuelling concerns of rising inflationary pressure. Annual wholesale price-based inflation (INWPI=ECI) rose to 14.23% in November, its highest...
BUSINESS
wincountry.com

India’s November retail inflation climbs to 4.91% y/y

NEW DELHI (Reuters) – India’s retail inflation accelerated in November, led by a rise in food prices, but remained within the medium-term target of the central bank, strengthening views that the bank could keep interest rates on hold at its next meeting in February. Consumer prices rose 4.91%...
BUSINESS
Reuters

China's Nov copper imports rise to highest since March

Dec 7 (Reuters) - China's copper imports in November rose for a third straight month, customs data showed on Tuesday, hitting their highest since March, as demand for the metal rose after the easing of a power crunch that had dented industrial production. Arrivals of unwrought copper and products into...
ECONOMY
Reuters

China Nov exports rise 22% y/y; imports up 31.7%

BEIJING, Dec 7 (Reuters) - China’s exports rose 22% in November from the same period a year before and imports jumped 31.7%, customs data showed on Tuesday. Analysts in a Reuters poll had forecast November exports would increase 19.0%, slowing from the 27.1% growth in the previous month. Imports were...
ECONOMY
Reuters

Turkish watchdog moves to ease currency impact on bank capital

ISTANBUL, Dec 21 (Reuters) - Turkey's banking watchdog (BDDK) on Tuesday extended measures aimed at easing the impact of recent currency volatility on banks' capital reserves. In a statement, the BDDK said banks could calculate their capital adequacy ratios (CAR) by using the average exchange rate of the last 252 working days until further notice. That measure had been due to expire at the of this year.
WORLD
Reuters

Reuters

252K+
Followers
257K+
Post
120M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy