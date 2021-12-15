China's property investment rises 6.0% y/y in Jan-Nov

BEIJING, Dec 15 (Reuters) - China’s property investment rose 6.0% in January-November year-on-year, slowing from the 7.2% growth seen in the first 10 months of the year, official data showed on Wednesday.

Property sales by floor area increased 4.8% during January-November from the same period a year earlier, compared with a 7.3% gain in the first 10 months, the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) said in a statement.

New construction starts measured by floor area fell 9.1% during January-November from a year earlier, compared with a decline of 7.7% in the first 10 months of the year.

Funds raised by China’s property developers grew 7.2% year-on-year in the January-November period after increasing 8.8% in the first 10 months of the year. (Reporting by Liangping Gao and Ryan Woo; Editing by Ana Nicolaci da Costa)