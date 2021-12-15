ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Woman who left hospital against medical advice may be in danger, police say

By FOX13Memphis.com News Staff
 6 days ago

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are searching for a missing woman who left a local hospital after asking for help.

MPD issued a City Watch for Lamesha Miller Tuesday evening.

Miller went to Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital in the Medical District seeking help for a mental condition.

According to police, while waiting for a Mobile Crisis unit to arrive, she walked out against medical advice.

The 23-year-old was last seen near Ayers St. and Interstate 40 around 4:25 Tuesday afternoon.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WQu5s_0dN2N9TL00
Lamesha Miller City Watch Alert for Lamesha Miller (Memphis Police Dept.)

Miller is five-foot-six and weighs 150 pounds.

She has brown hair and brown eyes.

She was last seen wearing a black top with dark-colored pants and red socks.

If you’ve seen her, contact Memphis Police Missing Persons at 901-545-2677.

Comments / 15

Mary Poppins
5d ago

🙏🏽for a safe recovery. She had to be pretty bad off for the hospital to issue an alert but yet y'all can only worry about a tattoo. Grow up and learn how to have empathy and sympathy for others.

Reply
18
 

Memphis, TN
