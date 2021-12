It is a different situation than most anyone could have anticipated heading into bowl season. The Florida Gators (6-6) are preparing to meet the UCF Knights (8-4) on Thursday at 7 pm in the Gasparilla Bowl, The Knights have already transitioned this year to a new football staff led by head coach Gus Malzahn and the Gators are in the middle of one with Greg Knox acting as the interim head coach and Billy Napier ready to take full control of the squad after the bowl game. It’s a little different.

