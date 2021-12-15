ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kennewick, WA

HAPO builds new playroom for prominent Tri-Cities woman and children’s shelter

By Dylan Carter
 6 days ago
Image credit: HAPO

KENNEWICK, Wash. — By constructing a brand new playroom at the Tri-City Union Gospel Mission, the team at HAPO Community Credit Union is helping Tri-Cities youth find an outlet to express their childlike creativity and energy for years to come.

This initiative was sparked when the Gospel Mission approached HAPO about transforming an outdated room into a safe space for any child who needs one in this community. HAPO agreed to spearhead the request with its community partners to transform the once-vacant room.

The 1400 square-foot playroom is set to be unveiled shortly before Christmas. Some of the items on the wishlist include a TV, an Xbox, arts and crafts supplies, new flooring, toys, paint and more goodies for Tri-Cities children.

Many of those requests and more were met through this joint effort via HAPO. They teamed up with Hayden Homes, New Home Star, McCurley Integrity Subaru, the Mid-Columbia Libraries and their Friends of the Library groups to stock the playroom with goodies.

That includes many of the games, supplies, electronics, and over 400 books to line the shelves of this playroom.

Additionally, library staff will make regular visits to the playroom at the Tri-City Union Gospel Mission to keep children engaged and entertained by reading.

  Lawsuit: New WA state political maps drawn during 'secret negotiations'

Hundreds of children to receive gifts from Energy Northwest this holiday season

KENNEWICK, Wash. — Hundreds of children around the Tri-Cities will receive gifts they weren’t expecting this holiday season. The initiative by Energy Northwest will ensure that 376 children in the Benton Franklin Head Start program will have presents under the tree. Each child in the program was individually sponsored by an Energy Northwest employee. They will each receive two gifts: A toy and an article of clothing.
