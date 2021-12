OAKLAND (KPIX) – Bay Area restaurants face new setbacks as the latest COVID-19 variant affects their staff and encourages businesses to take more precautions at the end of another difficult year during the pandemic. “We had someone on the team test positive for COVID yesterday morning so we had to cancel the whole event and it’s incredibly frustrating,” said the creator of Hi Felicia Supper Club on Monday. The project hosts dinners in Oakland as a pop-up but a restaurant is one of their goals for 2022. For now, their service is on hold and they will take January off...

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 13 HOURS AGO