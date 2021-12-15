ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Revs acquire Sebastian Lletget in trade with Galaxy

NBC Sports
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe New England Revolution wasted no time making an offseason splash. They acquired midfielder Sebastian Lletget in a trade with the Los Angeles Galaxy on Tuesday, The Boston Globe...

www.nbcsports.com

The Independent

Virus-hit EPL will play on; 16% of players unvaccinated

Premier League clubs decided against pausing the season on Monday despite 10 fixtures being postponed in the previous week due to the most widespread coronavirus outbreaks to date across squads.While more than 90% of players in the Italian and Spanish leagues have been fully vaccinated, the Premier League disclosed that only 77% of its players had received two doses. In its first update on vaccine take-up in two months, the league also said 16% of players had not received even a single dose. Coronavirus cases across players and staff hit another high in the last week, more than doubling...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Chelsea ‘angry’ as request to postpone Wolves match was rejected, says Thomas Tuchel

Chelsea have confirmed a request to postpone Sunday’s Premier League match at Wolves was rejected.Manager Thomas Tuchel says the London club are “a bit angry” after seven players were ruled out following positive tests for coronavirus.Six of the weekend’s top-flight fixtures had already been called off following Covid-19 outbreaks at various clubs but the Blues’ clash at Molineux went ahead as scheduled.Chelsea were already without Romelu Lukaku, Timo Werner and Callum Hudson-Odoi following positive tests before Kai Havertz and Ruben Loftus-Cheek then tested positive on Saturday.Jorginho also tested positive but, even though he was later found to be negative following...
PREMIER LEAGUE
NBC Sports

Report: Celtics add 15-year NBA veteran via hardship exception

At least one reinforcement has arrived for the Boston Celtics. The Celtics are signing veteran wing C.J. Miles to the NBA hardship exception, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported Monday. The hardship exception is a temporary roster spot that allows a team to exceed the 15-man roster limit if it has at least three players who have missed at least three consecutive games due to illness or injury.
NBA
Sebastian Lletget
Tajon Buchanan
Bruce Arena
Sporting News

Christian Pulisic is USMNT Player of the Year; Pepi takes Young Player award

Christian Pulisic has been named the United States men's national team Player of the Year for 2021, marking the third time he's claimed the award. The Chelsea star delivered two of the most memorable goals of the year for his nation, scoring the winner in the Nations League final against Mexico before netting in World Cup qualifying again against El Tri this past November.
MLS
The Independent

Manchester City three points clear at Christmas as Liverpool and Chelsea are held

Manchester City secured the Christmas number one spot with a 4-0 demolition of Newcastle at St James’ Park.Pep Guardiola’s side recorded an eighth straight Premier League win and sit three points clear at the top.Ruben Dias’ opener – after an awful mistake by Newcastle’s Ciaran Clark – set City on their way and Joao Cancelo’s rocket doubled their lead.Riyad Mahrez’s 50th Premier League goal for the club made it 3-0 after 63 minutes as ruthless City exposed the struggling Magpies’ defensive weaknesses.Raheem Sterling tapped in a late fourth as Newcastle remain second from bottom.City are clear of Liverpool after the...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Marco Richter bags brace as Hertha Berlin claim shock win over Borussia Dortmund

Borussia Dortmund suffered a shock 3-2 defeat at Hertha Berlin to slip nine points behind Bundesliga leaders Bayern Munich heading into the winter break.Julian Brandt had given the visitors a 31st-minute lead at the Olympiastadion, but Ishak Belfodil had equalised early in the second half.Dortmund, missing England midfielder Jude Bellingham through suspension, then were left stunned when Marco Richter struck twice.Although Steffen Tigges headed in with seven minutes left, there was no grandstand finale as Tayfun Korkut’s side held out to move up to 11th.Jesper Lindstrom’s first-half goal proved enough to give Eintracht Frankfurt a 1-0 win over derby rivals...
SOCCER
#Mls Cup#Revs#The Los Angeles Galaxy#The Boston Globe#Club Brugge#Usmnt#Nycfc
Belgium
MLS
Sports
CityXtra

"Let Him Put Whatever Numbers He Wants", "Yes, Fully Deserved!" - Many Man City Fans Excited By Contract Renewal Update Surrounding Key Star

The Premier League champions have relied heavily on the artistry of the Portugal international over the past few months, with Cancelo sealing his status as almost irreplaceable for Pep Guardiola's side. Cancelo, whose current deal at City runs until 2025, netted an absolute piledriver past Martin Dubravka in his side's...
PREMIER LEAGUE
CBS Sports

The Premier League opts not to vote on plans to delay matches due to U.K. COVID surge

The Premier League clubs met Monday to discuss the festive period as COVID cases are mounting but opted to try playing all festive fixtures. There was a discussion about postponing game week 20 after the boxing day fixtures, but that never came to an official vote despite the fact that six matches were postponed over the weekend thanks to COVID protocols. There were also separate meetings scheduled for captains and head coaches planned to take place in the afternoon which were pushed back.
PREMIER LEAGUE

