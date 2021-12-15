Fox hosts, Don Jr. texts reveal everyone was horrified by riot—except Trump

Whether or not Omicron turns out to be the Doomsday Variant, the United States will continue to reap the whirlwind for its poor vaccination rate this winter. Data from the United Kingdom and the United States through previous waves suggest a "decoupling" of case rates and death rates thanks to vaccines and, to some extent, natural immunity from prior infections. That is to say, there are waves of infections that yield, on average, milder illness. We can expect that to continue, particularly if people come around to getting their boosters, but a whole lot of folks out there aren't vaccinated at all. They are significantly more likely to contract the virus, spread it, get hospitalized—putting further strain on a healthcare system at the brink after going-on-two years of this—and die.

