ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

Fox hosts, Don Jr. texts reveal everyone was horrified by riot—except Trump

MSNBC
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the article“Here is the raw truth that is exposed in just those few text messages. Everyone—except...

www.msnbc.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chris Hayes
Person
Donald Trump
MSNBC

45 Rattled!: Trump reveals ‘tell’ in escalating money probe

Former Florida blogger Donald Trump is suing New York Attorney General Letitia James over her inquiry into his business practices. Trump argues “her mission is guided solely by political animus and a desire to harass…” MSNBC’s Alicia Menendez is joined by investigative journalist David Cay Johnston and Neal Katyal to discuss. Dec. 21, 2021.
POTUS
Washington Post

Trump got his booster, after a Fox host goaded him to knock boosters

A previous version of this article misstated which channel the former president appeared on in August. It was Fox Business Network, not Fox News. The article has been corrected. If you want a case in point of how coronavirus vaccine skepticism gets seeded on the right, you’d struggle to do...
POTUS
The Associated Press

Trump reveals he got COVID-19 booster shot; crowd boos him

NEW YORK (AP) — Former President Donald Trump revealed he received a booster shot of the COVID-19 vaccine, drawing boos from a crowd in Dallas. Trump made the disclosure Sunday night during the final stop of “The History Tour,” a live interview show he has been doing with former Fox News host Bill O’Reilly.
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Riot
Washington Post

Sarah Palin’s anti-vax talk shows Republicans have become a death cult

Sarah Palin, rocket scientist, offered her thoughts on the coronavirus vaccine at a far-right conference in Arizona over the weekend. “It will be over my dead body that I’ll have to get a shot,” she proclaimed. Opinions to start the day, in your inbox. Sign up. Unlikely, governor....
SCIENCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
MSNBC

Trump loves American Jews and Israel — until he doesn't

"There's people in this country, they're Jewish, they no longer love Israel," said former President Donald Trump, his voice full of outrage, in a newly released interview with Barak Ravid, the Tel Aviv-based Axios correspondent. "I'll tell you, the Evangelical Christians love Israel more than the Jews in this country," Trump claimed, citing "the Jewish people who run The New York Times," a newspaper that "hates Israel," as an example.
POTUS
Esquire

All Praise to Our Glorious Leader for His Current Vaccine Message

Whether or not Omicron turns out to be the Doomsday Variant, the United States will continue to reap the whirlwind for its poor vaccination rate this winter. Data from the United Kingdom and the United States through previous waves suggest a "decoupling" of case rates and death rates thanks to vaccines and, to some extent, natural immunity from prior infections. That is to say, there are waves of infections that yield, on average, milder illness. We can expect that to continue, particularly if people come around to getting their boosters, but a whole lot of folks out there aren't vaccinated at all. They are significantly more likely to contract the virus, spread it, get hospitalized—putting further strain on a healthcare system at the brink after going-on-two years of this—and die.
PHARMACEUTICALS
MSNBC

'He needs to answer to his alleged crimes': Mary Trump weighs in on Donald Trump’s legal battles

In the last week, a recent federal judge ruled that Congress can see Donald Trump’s tax returns, and a new Congressional report found that the agency overseeing Trump's D.C. hotel lease failed to examine ethical and constitutional conflicts. Mary Trump, the former president’s niece and host of the podcast “The Mary Trump Show,” joined MSNBC’s Katie Phang to discuss the recent legal woes faced by her uncle and what needs to happen next in the Jan. 6 investigation. Dec. 20, 2021.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
HuffingtonPost

Trump Ally Peter Navarro Says The Jan. 6 Coup Conspiracy Part Out Loud

Former U.S. trade adviser and staunch Donald Trump supporter Peter Navarro revealed his knowledge this week of what appeared to be a significant plot to overthrow a legitimate presidential election. In an appearance on former White House strategist Steve Bannon’s “War Room” podcast Thursday, Navarro praised Bannon as a “hero”...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION

Comments / 0

Community Policy