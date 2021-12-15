ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Little Rock, AR

North Little Rock police investigating Tuesday evening homicide on East Washington

By Chris Counts
 6 days ago

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – North Little Rock police are investigating a Tuesday night homicide in the 1100 block of East Washington.

Police are asking people to avoid the area as they investigate.

Anyone who may have information concerning the incident is asked to call the NLRPD tip-line at 501-680-8439.

This is a developing story.

Two men killed, Arkansas trooper wounded during shootout on I-55

UPDATE: The Lexington Sheriff Department confirmed Friday that one of men that was killed was 27-year-old Terrance Marquise Dogan. The department also confirmed that Dogan had seven active warrants for armed robbery, attempted armed robbery, pointing and presenting a firearm, burglary, kidnapping, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, and assault and battery. You […]
ARKANSAS STATE
KARK.com is Little Rock's digital home for local news that matters, coverage from the Arkansas Storm Team and Pig Trail Nation highlights.

