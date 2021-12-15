ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
China Nov new home prices suffer biggest decline in 6 years

Cover picture for the articleBEIJING (Reuters) – China’s new home prices suffered the worst month-on-month slump since February 2015 in November, as tighter policies and a liquidity crunch in the...

China puts entry ban on four U.S. individuals in response to sanctions

BEIJING (Reuters) – China’s foreign ministry spokesman said four people from the U.S. Commission on International Religious Freedom would be banned from mainland China, Hong Kong and Macau, in response to U.S. sanctions against Chinese people and entities on Dec. 10. The sanctioned individuals’ assets in China will...
U.S. to be world’s biggest LNG exporter in 2022

(Reuters) – The United States is set to become the world’s biggest liquefied natural gas (LNG) exporter in 2022, surpassing Qatar and Australia, and may hold that title for years to come. In a year when China and other large economies in Europe and Asia scrambled to source...
Sky no longer the limit for Germany’s ‘Mainhattan’ skyscraper boom

FRANKFURT (Reuters) – Towering above a nondescript office quarter of downtown Frankfurt, a 47th floor three-bedroom apartment is on sale for 9 million euros ($10 million), a lofty price some see as a warning. Dubbed “Mainhattan” by locals in a nod to its skyscrapers and location on the Main...
A new year brings a new surge in housing prices

There’s been a discouraging development for renters who gave up on buying a house earlier this year because of dwindling inventory and rising prices, thinking they’d wait until things cooled off: The housing market is surging again. But why is it upshifting during what should be the slowest time of the year? One answer is rising prices in the rental market.
Chile markets take a breather after election slide

SANTIAGO (Reuters) – Chile’s markets steadied on Tuesday after sharp falls a day earlier in the wake of a resounding presidential election victory by leftist Gabriel Boric, who has pledged to shake up the country’s market-oriented economic model. The peso currency rose some 0.85% to around 867...
China's SenseTime relists Hong Kong IPO after US blacklisting

Chinese artificial intelligence start-up SenseTime said Monday it will press ahead with its Hong Kong listing, a week after it was blacklisted by the United States over accusations of genocide in Xinjiang. On Monday, the company filed a revised listing with the Hong Kong stock exchange with trading expected to start December 30. 
Home Prices In Douglas County Up $140,000 On Average Compared To One Year Ago

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– Home prices in Douglas County increased more than 25% compared to a year ago. That more than $140,000 in October of this year compared to October 2020. (credit: CBS) According to the Inspection Support Network report on U.S. home prices, one of the reasons has been low inventory of homes for sale. That combined with supply chain challenges and a tight labor market, have made it difficult for builders to complete new homes. It happened over more than a year and a half, when that unusual combination of factors left would-be homebuyers navigating an unusual housing market landscape. By August 2020, six months into the pandemic, the rate of growth had accelerated to nearly 6% and a year later, in August 2021, home prices were nearly 20% more expensive than the year before. (credit: Getty Images) The median home price in Douglas County in October 2020 was $556,588 and one year later it was $696,977, according to the report. According to the report, rising home prices have been a nationwide phenomenon but some areas, including Idaho, Arizona and Utah, have seen prices rise rapidly where they were experiencing significant population growth.
Japan enacts record extra budget to boost virus-hit economy

Japan's parliament enacted a record supplementary budget worth over $300 billion on Monday as part of measures to bolster the world's third largest economy as the pandemic threat drags on. The extra budget -- larger than the total annual GDP of countries such as Colombia, Vietnam and Finland -- will fund part of the massive virus stimulus package announced last month by new Prime Minister Fumio Kishida. Upper House lawmakers approved the 35.98 trillion yen ($317 billion) supplementary budget for the current fiscal year, with the majority allocated for economic measures. They include cash handouts for children under 18, subsidies for small businesses, and pay rises for nurses and care-givers.
Taiwan Nov export orders hit record high, but 2022 outlook uncertain

TAIPEI (Reuters) – Taiwan’s export orders grew faster than expected in November to a historic high due to sustained technology demand ahead of the year-end holiday shopping season, but the government warned of many uncertainties next year that could affect the outlook. Taiwan’s export orders, a bellwether of...
Barclays gets Australian banking licence in expansion push

(Reuters) – UK-based Barclays Plc said on Monday it had received approval from Australia’s prudential regulator to operate as a foreign bank in the country, as the lender continues its expansion into high-growth markets. Barclays, Britain’s third-biggest bank by market value, in August pumped money into its India...
Home Prices and Availability Level Off and Decline Slightly in SW Michigan November Report

Constantly rising home prices couldn’t last forever. And that’s what’s been the case in our recent exclusive MOTM “first look” summaries from the Southwestern Michigan Association of Realtors. Home prices are still favorable to sellers, but moderating a bit, and the housing supply of available homes on the market is levelling off. It would be fair to say the market is “normalizing” and in a less “frantic” state than during the thick of the pandemic, when it seemed sellers were in a race to get their homes on the market, and buyers were feeling the pressure of fast-rising prices.
Asian shares near year-low as inflation, Omicron fears sap confidence

HONG KONG, Dec 17 (Reuters) - Asian stocks tested 13-month lows on Friday, as fears about the Omicron variant of the coronavirus, inflation concerns and hawkish pivots by the world's major central banks knocked investor confidence. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan (.MIAPJ0000PUS) shed 0.7% on Friday to...
Biden administration is said to evaluate new regulations on China's biggest chipmaker

The Biden administration is evaluating imposing tougher sanctions on China's largest chipmaker Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp. (OTCQX:SMICY). The National Security Council has set a meeting for Thursday to discuss the proposal, which woupld tighten rules on exports to SMIC, according to a Bloomberg report, which cited people familiar. Companies such...
Home prices at 45-year high, pricing many buyers out of the market

(The Center Square) – Home prices are at a 45-year high, pricing many buyers out of an historic seller’s market, new data published by CoreLogic show. Annual home prices were 18% higher in October of this year than they were last October, and were also the highest recorded in the 45-year history of a Home Price Index published by the global property company.
