China Nov new home prices suffer biggest decline in 6 years

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBEIJING (Reuters) – China’s new home prices suffered the worst month-on-month slump since February 2015 in November, as tighter policies and a liquidity crunch in the...

UK public borrowing totals 17.4 billion pounds in November

LONDON (Reuters) – British public sector net borrowing, excluding state banks, totalled 17.4 billion pounds ($23.0 billion) in November, official figures showed on Tuesday, higher than the average forecast of 16 billion pounds in a Reuters poll of economists. But borrowing in October was revised down to 12.4 billion...
A new year brings a new surge in housing prices

There’s been a discouraging development for renters who gave up on buying a house earlier this year because of dwindling inventory and rising prices, thinking they’d wait until things cooled off: The housing market is surging again. But why is it upshifting during what should be the slowest time of the year? One answer is rising prices in the rental market.
China's SenseTime relists Hong Kong IPO after US blacklisting

Chinese artificial intelligence start-up SenseTime said Monday it will press ahead with its Hong Kong listing, a week after it was blacklisted by the United States over accusations of genocide in Xinjiang. On Monday, the company filed a revised listing with the Hong Kong stock exchange with trading expected to start December 30. 
Home Prices In Douglas County Up $140,000 On Average Compared To One Year Ago

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– Home prices in Douglas County increased more than 25% compared to a year ago. That more than $140,000 in October of this year compared to October 2020. (credit: CBS) According to the Inspection Support Network report on U.S. home prices, one of the reasons has been low inventory of homes for sale. That combined with supply chain challenges and a tight labor market, have made it difficult for builders to complete new homes. It happened over more than a year and a half, when that unusual combination of factors left would-be homebuyers navigating an unusual housing market landscape. By August 2020, six months into the pandemic, the rate of growth had accelerated to nearly 6% and a year later, in August 2021, home prices were nearly 20% more expensive than the year before. (credit: Getty Images) The median home price in Douglas County in October 2020 was $556,588 and one year later it was $696,977, according to the report. According to the report, rising home prices have been a nationwide phenomenon but some areas, including Idaho, Arizona and Utah, have seen prices rise rapidly where they were experiencing significant population growth.
Japan enacts record extra budget to boost virus-hit economy

Japan's parliament enacted a record supplementary budget worth over $300 billion on Monday as part of measures to bolster the world's third largest economy as the pandemic threat drags on. The extra budget -- larger than the total annual GDP of countries such as Colombia, Vietnam and Finland -- will fund part of the massive virus stimulus package announced last month by new Prime Minister Fumio Kishida. Upper House lawmakers approved the 35.98 trillion yen ($317 billion) supplementary budget for the current fiscal year, with the majority allocated for economic measures. They include cash handouts for children under 18, subsidies for small businesses, and pay rises for nurses and care-givers.
China to tighten antitrust legal enforcement – new antitrust bureau head

BEIJING (Reuters) – China’s antimonopoly bureau will step up legal enforcement against monopolistic behaviour and push forward the amended antimonopoly law to improve the regulatory framework, said Gan Lin, chief of the national antimonopoly bureau. China last month elevated the seniority of the market regulator’s antitrust unit, the...
China’s mobile gaming revenue in 2021 suffers a steep decline amidst government playtime restrictions

The significantly slower growth in mobile gaming revenue comes after Chinese regulators moved to ban teenagers under 18 from playing video games for more than three hours a week. In August, which came with a licensing freeze for new video games in the country around the same time. Beijing signaled it wants to prevent gaming addiction and promote positive content among the nation’s youth. According to South China Morning Post’s findings, the mobile gaming market of China had its slowest revenue growth in three years in 2021 amid Beijing’s crackdown on the industry while the number of players stagnated, according to an industry report released on Thursday.
Asian shares near year-low as inflation, Omicron fears sap confidence

HONG KONG, Dec 17 (Reuters) - Asian stocks tested 13-month lows on Friday, as fears about the Omicron variant of the coronavirus, inflation concerns and hawkish pivots by the world's major central banks knocked investor confidence. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan (.MIAPJ0000PUS) shed 0.7% on Friday to...
Biden administration is said to evaluate new regulations on China's biggest chipmaker

The Biden administration is evaluating imposing tougher sanctions on China's largest chipmaker Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp. (OTCQX:SMICY). The National Security Council has set a meeting for Thursday to discuss the proposal, which woupld tighten rules on exports to SMIC, according to a Bloomberg report, which cited people familiar. Companies such...
Home prices at 45-year high, pricing many buyers out of the market

(The Center Square) – Home prices are at a 45-year high, pricing many buyers out of an historic seller’s market, new data published by CoreLogic show. Annual home prices were 18% higher in October of this year than they were last October, and were also the highest recorded in the 45-year history of a Home Price Index published by the global property company.
What Everyone Wants To Know: Will Home Prices Decline in 2022?

If you’re thinking of buying a home in today’s housing market, you may be wondering how strong your investment will be. You might be asking yourself: if I buy a home now, will it lose value? Or will it continue to appreciate going forward? The good news is, according to the experts, home prices are not projected to decline. Here’s why.
Real Estate tips: November home prices up, sales decline ﻿

Home sales declined for the third straight month in November while prices improved from their October level. There were 741 closings last month. That’s 66 fewer than October and down 4.3 percent from November last year. So far this year, 8,677 single-family and condominium sales have closed. That’s a...
