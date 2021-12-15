Denver Broncos: 4 cheaper options who could replace Melvin Gordon

DENVER (CBS4) — Denver Broncos quarterback Teddy Bridgewater was carted off Empower Field at Mile High Stadium following a crushing tackle in the third quarter of the team’s game Sunday against the Cincinnati Bengals. Bridgewater tucked the ball and dove for a first down. As hit landed on his left shoulder, 300-pound Cincinnati defensive lineman B.J. Hill drove Bridgewater into the turf. Bridgewater lie motionless for several seconds after the tackle. (credit: CBS) Medical personnel responded quickly and took great care to protect Bridgewater’s head and neck from unnecessary movement. (credit: CBS) The cart is coming out for Teddy.Hope he's okay. That looked scary. — Michael Spencer (@MichaelCBS4) December 19, 2021 Denver Broncos personnel reported that Bridgewater was taken from the stadium to a hospital. (credit: CBS) Broncos QB Teddy Bridgewater was taken to the hospital as a precaution for further evaluation of a head injury. He has movement in all extremities. — Patrick Smyth (@psmyth12) December 19, 2021 Drew Lock came in and completed the drive for Denver with a touchdown pass to wideout Tim Patrick.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO