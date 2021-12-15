Denver Broncos: 4 cheaper options who could replace Melvin Gordon

DENVER (CBS4) — Denver Broncos quarterback Teddy Bridgewater was carted off Empower Field at Mile High Stadium following a crushing tackle in the third quarter of the team’s game Sunday against the Cincinnati Bengals.
Bridgewater tucked the ball and dove for a first down. As hit landed on his left shoulder, 300-pound Cincinnati defensive lineman B.J. Hill drove Bridgewater into the turf.
Bridgewater lie motionless for several seconds after the tackle.
Medical personnel responded quickly and took great care to protect Bridgewater’s head and neck from unnecessary movement.
The cart is coming out for Teddy.Hope he's okay. That looked scary.
— Michael Spencer (@MichaelCBS4) December 19, 2021
Denver Broncos personnel reported that Bridgewater was taken from the stadium to a hospital.
Broncos QB Teddy Bridgewater was taken to the hospital as a precaution for further evaluation of a head injury.
He has movement in all extremities.
— Patrick Smyth (@psmyth12) December 19, 2021
Drew Lock came in and completed the drive for Denver with a touchdown pass to wideout Tim Patrick.
