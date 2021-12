WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Nonprofit organization Whole Man Ministries is making sure families in need have food on the table this Christmas. The group is giving away 300 food boxes with a $25 gift certificate on Tuesday from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. while supplies last. It is first-come, first-served. The location is 3916 Old Lexington Road, Winston-Salem, NC 27107.

WINSTON-SALEM, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO