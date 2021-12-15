Watch now: Depleted Bears secondary looking for bodies

Mike Zimmer and the Minnesota Vikings scored a huge 17-9 win at Soldier Field Monday night against NFC North rivals Chicago Bears. The game was not a particularly watchable one, with both teams flunking on several opportunities on third downs and producing plenty of penalties. But the Vikings will take...
Chicago Bears coach Matt Nagy said he doesn’t regret his fiery outburst at officials that earned him an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty Monday night at Soldier Field. Nagy was flagged between the first and second quarters of the 17-9 loss to the Minnesota Vikings after safety Deon Bush was called for a hit to a defenseless receiver. The Bears had stopped the Vikings on the third-and-7 play at ...
The Chicago Bears and coach Matt Nagy have gone 5-1 against the Minnesota Vikings since 2018. But the Bears have an extra obstacle Monday night at Soldier Field when they take on the Vikings in the first of two meetings in the final four weeks of the season. As of Sunday night, the Bears had 14 players on the reserve/COVID-19 list, and all three coordinators also were in COVID-19 safety ...
Chicago Bears outside linebacker Robert Quinn and returner/wide receiver Jakeem Grant were named to the 2022 NFC Pro Bowl roster, the team announced before Monday night’s game against the Minnesota Vikings. Quinn’s selection honors his stellar comeback season. Entering Monday, he ranked fourth in the NFL with 14 sacks, the second-highest total of his career behind the 19 he had in 2013. He ...
The Chicago Bears played Monday night’s game against the Minnesota Vikings without 14 players who were on the reserve/COVID-19 list and a handful of others who were out with injuries. Precision, discipline and anything resembling winning football were missing too. The list of Bears mistakes in the 17-9 loss — which officially eliminated the Bears (4-10) from playoff contention — was lengthy. ...
The wife of former UCLA standout and NFL quarterback Cade McNown was arrested in connection to accusations that she stole "hundreds of thousands of dollars in designer goods" from her boss, philanthropist Sydney Holland, according to TMZ. Local law enforcement confirmed Christina McNown was charged with four counts of felony...
L’Jarius Sneed the up and coming star cornerback of the Kansas City Chiefs and former star of Louisiana Tech University lost his older brother this past weekend. According to reports, TQ Harrison, the older brother of Sneed was killed in Minden, Louisiana. According to the police reports, a female is in custody and being charged with second degree murder. Officers arrived on the scene to discover Harrison with a stab wound to his back. He was rushed to the hospital but his lung was punctured and he died.
There’s incredibly sad news to share out of Jacksonville, Fla. regarding the death of a former college football star. Former UCF star running back Otis Anderson Jr. was reportedly killed in a shooting on Monday night. The shooting also left a woman injured. She was taken to the hospital. The...
Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott has gotten fined after he was in a scrum defending his quarterback. Dak Prescott was hit as he was going out of bounds off a scramble and both Elliott and tackle La’el Collins didn’t like it. Both players were hit with $10,300 fines.
Legendary NFL quarterback Peyton Manning has a lot of cool bullet points on his resume. Could NFL owner be next?. According to a report from CBS Sports, Manning is believed to be in the mix for an ownership role with the Denver Broncos. The Broncos could reportedly be sold by...
Tom Brady did not have a pleasant night on Sunday against the New Orleans Saints, and he appeared to have a message for Dennis Allen towards the end of the loss. Brady struggled through the 9-0 shutout loss at home against New Orleans. On his team’s second-to-last possession, Brady threw an interception to seal the loss.
Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce had his best performance of the year this past Thursday against the Los Angeles Chargers. Now, there’s a chance he could miss the Chiefs’ next game. According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Kansas City placed Kelce on the team’s reserve/COVID-19 list on...
Bashaud Breeland is going straight to Twitter after being cut by the Minnesota Vikings. The veteran cornerback was released on Saturday after getting into a heated altercation with coaches and teammates during practice. Shortly after the news broke, Breeland posted several tweets. “Wow,” his first tweet read. “I wanna...
The Carolina Panthers went back to utilizing just one single quarterback for Sunday’s matchup against the Buffalo Bills, but the results for Matt Rhule’s squad were much of the same. The 31-14 loss saw minimal success out of the passing game, and when quarterback Cam Newton was asked about the problem after the game, he gave a rather concerning three-word response, via Jonathan M. Alexander.
Mac Jones looked like a rookie against the Indianapolis Colts. The New England Patriots signal-caller couldn’t do much of anything from the first drive, as the Colts carried the momentum from the beginning. Jones had two interceptions over the past seven games during the Patriots’ win streak and he had two after the opening minutes of the second quarter.
This shouldn’t come as a news flash to anyone, but the NFL didn’t move the Raiders game on Saturday out of safety concerns. They said they did, but they didn’t. There was a plan in place for exactly the scenario that the Browns were in with COVID-19 and the league abandoned it in the 11th hour.
Comments / 0