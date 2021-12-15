ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Community petitioning for ‘Oakley’s Law’ as 5-year-old is still missing

By KIRO 7 News Staff
KIRO 7 Seattle
KIRO 7 Seattle
 6 days ago
SEATTLE — On Tuesday, an online petition had surpassed 4,500 signatures calling for a new law to increase accountability surrounding foster children returned to their biological parents.

“We need a change, in Washington state, we need a change,” said Jordan Wolfe, one of the organizers of the online petition.

“There should be a law requiring a 5 point safety network for every foster child placed back into the home,” the petition states.

This push for legislative oversight comes as investigators continue to search for a missing 5-year-old girl, Oakley Carlson.

Authorities have deemed her disappearance “suspicious,” and spent five days searching nearly 320-acres surrounding her Oakville home.

Oakley’s biological parents, Andrew Carlson and Jordan Bowers, were arrested on Monday, facing charges of abandonment – stemming from alleged neglect of Oakley’s older sister, according to probable cause documents.

Carlson and Bowers told officials they last saw Oakley on Nov. 30.

On Tuesday, Undersheriff Brad Johansson said they have verified a tip that Oakley was seen Feb. 10.

But that leaves 293 days where authorities say they don’t have a confirmed sighting of Oakley from outside family members, friends or anyone in the community.

Johansson is urging the public to call the Grays Harbor County Sheriff’s Office if you saw Oakley between Feb.10 and Nov. 30.

Johansson said that gap could help explain where she is now.

Wolfe said legislation like Oakley’s law could have helped ensure that there would be more people, outside of her biological parents, responsible for Oakley’s well-being during the 10-month gap.

Wolfe said they have begun to have preliminary discussions with state lawmakers, but are hoping this public pressure will further influence legislators.

As the search for Oakley continues, there has been an increase in scrutiny to the department that oversees the welfare of children going through the foster-care program.

On Monday, Oakley’s former foster parents said they tried to alert the state and the Department of Children, Youth, and Families multiple times that Oakley could be unsafe in the care of her biological parents.

Jamie Jo Hiles, Oakley’s foster mom, said she alerted CPS in January 2021 and November 2021. Hiles said she isn’t sure if CPS or DCYF investigated the complaints.

The first complaint came after Hiles heard that Oakley didn’t look well during the Christmas 2020 holiday.

In court documents acquired by KIRO 7, Oakley’s grandmother told detectives that during a December 2020 visit, “Oakley had dark circles under her eyes, pale skin, and she had scratches or sores on her face.”

Hiles said she contacted CPS again in November after a fire at the Carlson’s home in Oakville.

Officials said that the homeowner did call 911 after the fire but told dispatchers not to send fire crews because the fire was already out.

Johansson said that they cannot confirm that Oakley was alive prior or after that fire.

One of the agencies responsible for overseeing DCYF is the Office of the Family and Children’s Ombuds.

On Tuesday, Director Ombuds Patrick Dowds said, due to confidentiality laws, he cannot confirm if they are investigating DCYF’s role in Oakley’s care with her biological family.

“I’m not able to confirm any involvement. I can say that the situation is something that would be within our scope to investigate,” Dowd said on Tuesday.

Dowd said in the last calendar year, his office investigated more than 800 complaints to DCYF, and Child Protective Services – which falls under DCYF’s jurisdiction.

While the Office of the Family and Children’s Ombuds cannot mandate policy changes, Dowd said DCYF typically makes roughly 90% of the changes recommended by his office.

Since KIRO 7 began reporting on the case around Oakley Carlson, DCYF has declined to say if or how they were involved in overseeing Oakley’s care.

“Due to privacy laws, we cannot comment on case-specific details,” said a DCYF spokesperson in an email.

Oakley’s biological parents, Andrew Carlson and Jordan Bowers are next expected in court on Dec. 30 in Montesano.

