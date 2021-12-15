Notable Heroes in Health Care: Dr. Michael Gutzeit

A department of mental health care heroes has recently been recognized for their efforts to provide a good experience for their patients. Lake Region Healthcare’s Bridgeway Inpatient Psychiatry Department was awarded Press Ganey’s Guardian of Excellence Award. Press Ganey, the national leader in health care consumer and workforce engagement, recently announced nationwide recipients of its annual performance achievement awards, recognizing health care organizations committed to delivering safe, high-quality, patient-centered care amid immense challenges presented by COVID-19.
Comments / 0