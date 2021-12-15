ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health Services

Notable Heroes in Health Care: Dr. Michael Gutzeit

Biz Times
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNumber of years working in your current industry: 1. During the past 18 months, Dr. Michael Gutzeit has been the face of Children’s Wisconsin and a voice of reason and calm, said the health system’s president and...

biztimes.com

Comments / 0

Related
FingerLakes1.com

Upstate health care system in “collapse”

An official with one upstate New York ambulance service says we’re witnessing what he calls “a collapse of the health care system in this part of the state. CNY Central reports winter weather had first responders out in force Thursday, but what was new was overwhelmed and understaffed emergency rooms. Jason Casanova with NAVAC Ambulance in North Syracuse said their crews are under stress because of the lack of beds in area hospitals. The state Health Department says as of earlier this week, 92% of Syracuse hospital beds were in use.
SYRACUSE, NY
uab.edu

Hear stories of resilience with UAB health care heroes

Tune in for inspiration, truth and shared experiences as storytellers and poets from the UAB Medicine community share their wishes and dreams during Story Power 2021 presented by UAB Institute for Arts in Medicine noon-1 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 16, on Zoom. The event will feature real-life tales of UAB Medicine...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Wisconsin State
psychologytoday.com

Polarization and the Health Care Delivery Crisis

Health care delivery might seem of interest only to economic bean counters, but opinion has become irreconcilably polarized. We can understand that polarization in terms of the greater social and political polarization that plagues us. The healthcare delivery crisis confronts us with the fact of real economic limits. In the...
HEALTH SERVICES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Health System#Health Care#Health Clinics#Children
WKRN

Healthcare Heroes: Dr. Anthony Trabue, TriStar Centennial

I would like to nominate Anthony Trabue an ob at the Centennial Tri Star building. I was a high-risk pregnancy. My Wife and I had just had two miscarriages and we’re trying to have our first Girl, we have four boys. I went through three Drs before I found...
HEALTH SERVICES
chapman.edu

Michael Phan (Pharm.D. ’18) is Leading the Way to Safer Health Care

The vital role pharmacists play in health care is more visible than ever. With a fellowship at the US Food and Drug Administration’s Division of Pharmacovigilance, Michael Phan (Pharm.D. ’18) is helping to ensure that the drugs we take are safe. Along with his work at the FDA,...
ORANGE, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Health Services
Post Register

Sandra Woolstenhulme named Rural Health Hero

Nurse practitioner Sandra Woolstenhulme was recognized as an Idaho Rural Health Hero last month for her dedication to the health of the Teton Valley community. The 2021 award, presented by the Idaho Rural Health Organization, was given to seven health care providers, educators, administrators, and advocates who have demonstrated outstanding service to rural communities.
TETON, ID
HIT Consultant

AdhereHealth Partners with Digital In-Home Care Provider, Hero

– Partnership enables AdhereHealth to deploy Hero’s digital in-home care platform to simplify complex medication routines, improve patient safety and optimize value-based care. AdhereHealth, a healthcare technology leader in medication adherence insights and health outcomes, has entered into a strategic partnership with Hero, the market leader in digital in-home...
HEALTH
Post Register

Dr. Cole removed from St. Luke's health care network

BOISE, Idaho — A controversial Idaho pathologist and his laboratory are no longer in a group of about 2,800 health care providers, responsible for the care — and lab tests — of about 160,000 Idahoans, the Idaho Capital Sun reports. It’s unclear whether the network, St. Luke’s...
BOISE, ID
neworleanscitybusiness.com

Book of Lists Newsmaker – Health Care: Dr. Sandra Kemmerly

As an infectious disease specialist who has practiced medicine for over 28 years, Dr. Sandra Kemmerly’s entire career has led up to this moment. At the end of 2019, she became one of two physicians Ochsner Health tapped to lead its clinical COVID-19 response. Even though she is highly...
HEALTH
Fergus Falls Daily Journal

Mental health heroes

A department of mental health care heroes has recently been recognized for their efforts to provide a good experience for their patients. Lake Region Healthcare’s Bridgeway Inpatient Psychiatry Department was awarded Press Ganey’s Guardian of Excellence Award. Press Ganey, the national leader in health care consumer and workforce engagement, recently announced nationwide recipients of its annual performance achievement awards, recognizing health care organizations committed to delivering safe, high-quality, patient-centered care amid immense challenges presented by COVID-19.
MENTAL HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy