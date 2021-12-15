Notable Heroes in Health Care: Dr. Michael Gutzeit

An official with one upstate New York ambulance service says we’re witnessing what he calls “a collapse of the health care system in this part of the state. CNY Central reports winter weather had first responders out in force Thursday, but what was new was overwhelmed and understaffed emergency rooms. Jason Casanova with NAVAC Ambulance in North Syracuse said their crews are under stress because of the lack of beds in area hospitals. The state Health Department says as of earlier this week, 92% of Syracuse hospital beds were in use.

SYRACUSE, NY ・ 11 DAYS AGO