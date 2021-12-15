ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Inside the ICU: Nurses say COVID patients express 'remorse'

By Kim Russell
FOX 17 News West Michigan
FOX 17 News West Michigan
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DxOJU_0dN2KL9r00

Michigan hospitals this month hit a pandemic high when it comes to the daily number of COVID-19 patients seeking care.

According to the state, right now more than 1,000 COVID-19 patients are fighting for their lives in Michigan Intensive Care Units. Emergency departments in Michigan are seeing more than 2,000 COVID patients a day.

The President of St. Joseph Mercy Oakland says she believes it is important to let the community know when the hospital is at a critical point. That is why she gave 7 Action News Reporter Kim Russell an exclusive look inside the hospital where they are raising concerns they say the community needs to hear.

On Tuesday, the hospital had 78 COVID-19 positive patients.

WXYZ-TV
A look inside St. Joseph Mercy Oakland on the COVID-19 floor.

“We are at capacity and have been at capacity,” said Shannon Striebich, President of St Joseph Mercy Oakland & Sr. VP Operations for Trinity Health Michigan.

She says leaders are having three meetings a day to ensure they can continue scheduled surgeries and handle the continuous flow of COVID-19 patients into the ER.

She is calling on the community to vaccinate, socially distance and mask up in the coming days, so there are no regrets.

“To have a full ICU, a week before Christmas, it is concerning. It is really concerning,” said Striebich.

RELATED: GALLERY: ON THE COVID-19 FLOOR AT ST. JOSEPH MERCY OAKLAND

“I would say we are feeling very frustrated, burned out,” said Claire Diaz, an ICU Nurse.

Almost all the critically ill patients in the designated COVID wing of the ICU are unvaccinated.

WXYZ-TV
A look inside St. Joseph Mercy Oakland on the COVID-19 floor.

“With the unvaccinated cases, we are seeing that it is much harder for them to come off the vent. And at times they are on the highest settings and their body, in terms of organs, they start depending more and more and once they reach that point it is hard to wean them off because of how sick they can be,” said Diaz.

“We feel like we are drowning,” said Dana Nowacki, an Emergency Room Nurse.

During our tour we saw beds of numerous patients lining the halls of the emergency room. The patients in the hall do not have symptoms of COVID-19, but are experiencing the impact of the pandemic. They often have to wait to be admitted.

WXYZ-TV
A look inside St. Joseph Mercy Oakland on the COVID-19 floor.

“We started our day with almost 30 people that have been in the ER since yesterday. That are waiting for rooms upstairs that are not available. And then we still have people coming in the door,” said Nowacki.

Hospital staff are urging the public to respond to the situation in local hospitals by vaccinating, masking, and social distancing.

“A common thing that we see in the ER with those patients is remorse and regret. They wish they would have gotten their vaccine. They wish they would have gotten their boosters. They wish they would have worn their mask. They didn’t think COVID was real and now they are basically dying of it. They want to go back to a time when they could do something about it. And now it is too late,” said Nowacki.

Additional Coronavirus information and resources:

View a global coronavirus tracker with data from Johns Hopkins University.

See complete coverage on our Coronavirus Continuing Coverage page.

Visit our The Rebound Detroit , a place where we are working to help people impacted financially from the coronavirus. We have all the information on everything available to help you through this crisis and how to access it.

Comments / 0

Related
CBS LA

More Than 300 Patients Given Pfizer COVID-19 Doses That Were Frozen Too Long At 2 Riverside County Vaccination Sites

MORENO VALLEY (CBSLA) — Hundreds of people at two Riverside County community centers mistakenly received Pfizer COVID-19 doses that were frozen longer than manufacturer recommendations, according to Riverside University Health System officials. Staff discovered on Tuesday that the vaccine doses had been administered to 324 patients in Jurupa Valley on Mission Boulevard between Oct. 8 and Nov. 23, and Riverside Neighborhood Clinic on Indiana Avenue between Oct. 23 and Nov. 23, health officials said. The doses in question were found to have been stored in the freezer longer than manufacturer recommendation. In spite of their “improper storage from freezer to refrigeration to administration,” the doses do not pose a danger to patients. However, the doses may have lost their potency, and officials say the CDC recommends these patients get a repeat dose as soon as possible. Riverside University Health System staff is reaching out to the impacted patients, and implementing measures to prevent this incident from happening again. Officials say patients who received a Pfizer at these locations, but are not contacted by staff, are not impacted by this storage issue. However, people who are concerned that they received their doses at these locations during these time frames can call (800) 945-6171.
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
KSAT 12

Some COVID-19 patients reporting new symptom affecting their tongue

ORLANDO, Fla. – Headaches, brain fog, dizziness, shortness of breath, fatigue are just some of the lingering symptoms people may have if they had COVID-19. But now doctors are seeing patients coming in with a new symptom that is impacting their ability to talk and eat. You won your battle...
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Mid-Hudson News Network

Nurses warn of patients in danger at hospital

CORTLAND MANOR – Nurses at New York-Presbyterian Hudson Valley Hospital (NYP-HVH) held an informational picket in front of the hospital on Tuesday to draw attention to conditions at the facility. The nurses, represented by the New York State Nurses Association (NYSNA) say that patients are at risk due to understaffing.
CORTLAND, NY
wsau.com

Covid Shot Irreversible and Potentially Permanently Damaging to Children

As discussed on the WI Morning News today, Dr. Robert Malone, immunologist, virologist, top researcher and inventor of the mRNA vaccine technology is speaking out to warn parents against Covid shots for children. Over 16,000 physicians and medical scientists around the world signed a declaration publicly declaring that healthy children...
KIDS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Express#Covid#Icu#Remorse#Drowning#St Joseph Mercy Oakland#Wxyz Tv#Vp Operations#Trinity Health Michigan#Icu Nurse
nbcpalmsprings.com

Nursing Home Abandoned; 30 Patients Left With Nowhere To Go

Clients of the Legend Gardens assisted living and memory care facility have a lot of questions about state officials shutting it down. NBC Palm Springs has confirmed that employees at that facility haven’t been paid for their work in weeks. “It bounced, and then everyone’s account was in the negative...
HEALTH SERVICES
Florida Phoenix

They entered hospital for care, tested positive for COVID, and never came out

Quality Journalism for Critical Times They went into hospitals with heart attacks, kidney failure, or in a psychiatric crisis. They left with COVID-19 — if they left at all. More than 10,000 patients were diagnosed with COVID in a U.S. hospital last year after they were admitted for something else, according to federal and state records analyzed exclusively for KHN. […] The post They entered hospital for care, tested positive for COVID, and never came out appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Newswise

Hospital Retaliates by Suspending Top ICU Dr. for Lawsuit He Filed to use Safe & Effective Treatments on COVID-19 Patients

Newswise — WASHINGTON, D.C. – While their top ICU doctor was arguing his case against Sentara Healthcare before a Virginia court on Thursday, November 18, the hospital crafted a plan to suspend him. Paul Marik, MD, one of the world’s leading critical care physicians and the Director of the ICU at Sentara Norfolk General Hospital, part of Sentara Healthcare, was in a Virginia courtroom fighting to treat critically ill COVID-19 patients while his employer was placing a letter notifying him of suspension of hospital privileges on his desk in his hospital office.
WASHINGTON, DC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
arizonadailyindependent.com

Banner Health Suspends Surgeon After Denying COVID-19 Exemption Granted By Other Hospitals

At a time when Arizona hospitals report increasing staffing shortages and surgery backlogs, Banner Health has suspended the surgical privileges of an experienced physician after denying his repeated requests for a COVID-19 vaccination exemption. Dr. Devin L. Gray has 30 years medical experience and now specializes in general and trauma...
WHEC TV-10

'It was hard for me to believe I was in a hospital in the United States': Patient recalls weekend in RGH emergency room

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — Our local hospitals are at or over capacity and if you need care, you may be shocked at what you see inside. Strong Memorial, Rochester General, Unity and Highland Hospitals have all reached full ICU capacity. Overall, they’re running between 90-95% acute care capacity and a major contributing factor is that they can’t discharge patients who need long-term care because nursing homes aren’t accepting them due to their own staffing shortages.
ROCHESTER, NY
FOX 17 News West Michigan

FOX 17 News West Michigan

16K+
Followers
8K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Grand Rapids, Michgain news and weather from FOX 17 News West Michigan, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy