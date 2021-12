I like to say and truly feel that trust is the essence of friendship. Without it no real friendship’s possible, or so it says here. In these lives of ours there are people one instinctively doesn’t trust. Maybe not right away; sometimes it takes years and years to denote true colors in them, their authentic selves, ones maybe covered so skillfully you’ve been “almost persuaded,” to cite an old country music title.

