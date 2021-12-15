Former Detroit Lions OT Tyrell Crosby tweets out message from hospital

Can’t sugarcoat bad Sunday football. The hopes of getting the overall top seed in the NFC playoffs took a major hit for the Arizona Cardinals. If you happened to miss the Lions 30-12 beat down on Arizona, consider yourself lucky. You’d never have known the Lions had just one win in their first thirteen games. On the other side of the field, you’d think the team with ten wins would just show up and roll to a playoff-clinching victory. Instead, after a less than poor performance, the Cardinals still don’t have their postseason bid nailed down. They have three games remaining against teams that are either in playoff contention(Indianapolis and Dallas) and one team(Seattle) that is getting better. All of this while the Cardinals’ second half of the season sputtering continues(3-4 in last seven games).

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO