Sen. King: Only three Americans still trying to escape Afghanistan

President Biden’s decision to pull out of Afghanistan led to chaos and bloodshed in Kabul, as well as the fall of a U.S.-backed government; the Taliban, the Islamist movement that the United States had fought for two decades, now rules. Given this debacle, it is perhaps understandable that administration policy toward Afghanistan since the last troops left Aug. 30 has seemed to be: The less said, the better. On Thursday, however, the State Department provided a much-needed update, first reported by the Wall Street Journal, on a key piece of unfinished business: the status of more than 60,000 Afghans who are eligible for special immigrant visas because they had helped U.S. troops, often as interpreters, and their family members.

FOREIGN POLICY ・ 3 DAYS AGO