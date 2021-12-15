ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Levi's and bentgablenits Reconnect for a Second Collection

Cover picture for the articleAfter coming together for their “BLOOMING” collection earlier this year, Levi’s and bentgablenits have now reconnected for a second collection. Continuing their blooming repurposing theme, the special range continues the Canadian imprint’s ongoing mission to upcycle garments to highlight forgotten treasures. Once again focusing on...

InsideHook

Take It From Rihanna: ‘Tis the Season for Assless Tartan Pajama Pants

Rihanna is a multi-faceted bitch, she does a ton of shit. While the Barbadian singer/actress/fashion designer/businesswoman is still holding out on new music, much to the chagrin of her fans, she’s busy expanding her beauty and lingerie empires: Fenty Beauty and Savage x Fenty, both of which have been subject to glowing reviews and lauded for their inclusivity since their inceptions. The singer’s lingerie label, in particular, has eclipsed longstanding brands like Victoria’s Secret and is now the place to go for sexy staples.
BEAUTY & FASHION
BET

Levi's Partners Jaden Smith For The Ultimate Capsule Collection

Jaden Smith has been at the forefront of conversations surrounding men’s fashion for some time. His unconventional suits to his gender-fluid wardrobe consist of hoodies paired with skirts layered over baggy denim. His style knows no limits. Smith, who wears many hats, including actor, rapper, philanthropist, humanitarian, and designer,...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Vogue Magazine

Collection

Pre-fall took Frederick Anderson on a personal journey. Intent on exploring the complexities of American identity within his work, Anderson began to examine his family’s history, unearthing a series of surprises in the process. “In my family, we were always told that we were Black and Native American, so I wanted to do a tribute to the original Americans,” Anderson explained. “I had two uncles who were both very pale with long hair, and that was [attributed] to their Indigenous ancestry. Once I began researching where we all come from, I discovered that was a lie. Miscegenation laws meant Blacks and whites weren’t allowed to intermingle; it was illegal, so everyone said they were Native American to get around that fact. America is built on these kinds of lies, and once you start uncovering them, you see things in a different light.”
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
The Levi's Fleece-Lined Trucker Jacket That's Comfy and 'Looks Cute with Every Outfit' Is on Sale

Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission. Just because it's cold out doesn't mean you have to retire your favorite jean jacket. You can still sport that effortlessly cool look (even if it's 40 degrees outside) and still feel comfy cozy with the right denim jacket. If you're not ready to give up on denim this winter, go with the popular Levi's Ex-Boyfriend Fleece-Lined Trucker Jacket that's "worth every penny." And you can get it on sale right now.
APPAREL
hypebeast.com

The Third Wave of KAWS x HUMAN MADE Arrives

KAWS and NIGO‘s HUMAN MADE returns with its third collaborative collection following the second release in October. The new lineup includes a varsity jacket, corduroy pants, a cap, and two types of cushions whereby the former three are emblazoned with the text “KAWS MADE” as a nod to the two streetwear brands’ joint effort. All items feature HUMAN MADE’s iconic motifs drawn by KAWS for those fond of his striking designs and figurative characters.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
GQMagazine

2021's Rarest Levi's Collaboration Is Back for a Another Go-Round

All products featured on GQ are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Back in April, Bentgablenits—the Toronto upcycling outfit, founded by interior designers Brenda Bent and Karen Gable alongside creative director Angelo Nitsopoulos—fired off an absolute heatseeking rocket of a Levi's collaboration. It was a perfect introductory handshake to the rising young label: beautiful vintage Levi's trucker jackets and jeans—selected by Nitsopoulos straight out of the denim giant's archives—made even more beautiful via hand-embroidered florals by Bent and Gable. Naturally, the entire drop sold out quicker than you can pronounce “Bentgablenits” three times correctly.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
The Independent

Fendi relaunches Carrie Bradshaw’s purple sequin baguette

Fendi has re-released the iconic purple sequin baguette carried by Sex and The City’s (SATC) Carrie Bradshaw.The bag, from the designer’s autumn/winter 1999 collection, was stolen by a mugger in season three of SATC as Bradshaw, played by Sarah Jessica Parker, walked through New York City’s Soho.In the episode, the thief repeatedly asks Bradshaw for her bag, to which she responds: “It’s a baguette.”This week, eagle-eyed fans spotted the accessory in the latest episode of the show’s reboot, And Just Like That... (AJLT), during a meeting between Bradshaw and Natasha Naginsky, the late Mr Big’s ex-wife. ...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Complex

The North Face and Gucci Roll Out Second Collab Collection

The North Face and Gucci have come back for more following the site-crashing rollout for their hotly anticipated collaboration last December. Billed as the second chapter of a partnership between the two brands, the new collection incorporates the use of Econyl, a nylon fabric made of regenerated material that is gentler on the environment thanks to its ability to be recycled and repurposed.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
hypebeast.com

BoTT Readies an OG Logo Collection

Following the release of its Fall/Winter 2021 collection, Japanese cult imprint BoTT (Birth Of The Teenager) has now readied the return of its OG logo motif. Putting together a concise range, the release serves as a celebration of the origins of Tokyo creative TEITO‘s fledgling imprint. Highly sought after, the simple design has served as a signature for the brand that is often difficult to come by.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
hypebeast.com

Pyer Moss’ Sculpt Sneaker Is Dropping in Teal

Kerby Jean-Raymond‘s label Pyer Moss is furthering the legacy of its Sculpt sneaker with a new teal colorway. The Sculpt sneaker is the New York-based brand’s first in-house sneaker that stepped onto the scene in September of last year. Since its initial release, the sneaker has been released in black/yellow, white/yellow, black/blue and black/red colorways. For the first time, Pyer Moss is expanding beyond primary colors for the highly coveted sneaker’s next offering.
APPAREL
TrendHunter.com

New Year's Eve Collections

New Year's Eve is just around the corner, and with it being 2022, Taylor Swift has released the Red (Taylor's Version) New Year's Eve Collection to celebrate. Swifties can bring in the New Year with banners, photo props, party poppers, party hats, t-shirts, sweaters, and sparkly rhinestone headbands with the 'I'm Feeling 2022' design which takes inspiration from Taylor Swifts hit song '22.' Fans can also purchase the Red (Taylor's Version) CD and records in this collection.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
hypebeast.com

Museum of Peace & Quiet's FW21 Arrives with New Graphics

Revealed back in November, Museum of Peace & Quiet‘s last drop of the year arrives at HBX in a series of essentials, including hoodies and sweatpants to keep wearers warm this winter. The latest range continues the contemporary label’s signature earth tones, reflecting the calm state of mind it...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
hypebeast.com

ANAÏS JOURDEN and EMPHASIS Jewellery's "MMXXI Collection” Is a Display of Subversive Elegance

Brought together by a mutual interest in redefining the possibilities of self-expression, EMPHASIS Jewellery and fashion house ANAÏS JOURDEN recently released the “MMXXI Collection.”. A display of subversive elegance, the special range reimagines the classic curb chain with barbell embellishments and hand-set jewels. The translated lock-ring jewelry sees...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
hypebeast.com

Vintage Styling Dominates the Nike Dunk High "Re-Raw"

Following the release of the Dunk High in “Cargo Khaki,” is now readying a new vintage styling colorway to join its lineup. Debuted in “Re-Raw,” the upcoming Dunk High iteration is constructed with a “Summit White” cracked leather upper, overlaid with shaggy suede in “Coriander” across the mudguard, eyelets and quarter. Aged elements are continued on the “Sail” shoelaces and the textured olive swooshes on the sidewalls. The sneaker is also detailed with split tongue tags and mesh lining in grayish pink. A sail midsole atop olive rubber outsole adds an extra touch of retro flair.
APPAREL
hypebeast.com

Patta and Timex Reunite for Second "Time Is Money" Collaboration

Patta and Timex have reunited with a follow up to 2019’s “Time Is Money” watch, revisiting the design with new details. The model continues its military influence, with a grosgrain strap and an “Army Green” colorway across both the strap and the dial. The key...
APPAREL
hypebeast.com

Daniel Arsham Debuts New NFT Collection

The first time Nifty Gateway will be issuing NFTs minted by CXIP. Contemporary artist Daniel Arsham is back in the digital world with his newest NFT collection. Arsham is releasing his set of NFTs on Nifty Gateway, making it the first time minted CXIP pieces have made it on the platform. In his series of digital sculptures titled Eroding and Reforming Digital Car, Arsham is releasing three NFTs that continue Arsham’s conversation of decaying and fossilizing modern objects. Each NFT will be going through its erosion cycle which is based on a particular race time in which the digital piece will then reform the designated time allotment.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
hypebeast.com

INVINCIBLE and NEIGHBORHOOD Rework the adidas Originals Campus

Taiwanese retailer INVINCIBLE is set to celebrate its 15th anniversary in 2022, and has begun the celebrations with a new three-way partnership. Working with NEIGHBORHOOD, INVINCIBLE has also partnered with adidas Originals for an all-new take on the classic Campus silhouette. The collaborative shoe incorporates references to all three of...
APPAREL
hypebeast.com

Supreme x Dickies Fall 2021 Collaboration

After first teasing the collaboration back in August, Supreme has now officially unveiled its Fall 2021 release with Dickies. Like a number of other Supreme collaborators, Dickies is also owned by VF Corp., the same company that acquired Supreme back in 2020. For this collection, Supreme and Dickies have built...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS

