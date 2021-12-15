You can lend a hand to families in need this holiday season

SPOKANE, Wash.– Higher prices are making it harder for families to shop this Christmas.

Some people, like John Durham who’s a father, had to make tough choices.

“Do I want to be able to afford my electricity and gas for this item or keep it just three items for each child?” Durham said.

Local organizations want to help offset the pressure for some of the families having a hard time. However, some said they are not where they should be this late in the season.

That includes The Salvation Army. Major Ken Perine with The Salvation Army Spokane says they’re really behind in donations and funding for the yearly toy drive. As inflation hits a nearly 40-year high , they want to be able to help families enjoy the holidays and not feel overburdened.

“Anytime I see the bucket empty, I think about that child that may miss out this year,” Perine said.

That’s why they need more toy donations before Christmas.

While at The Salvation Army’s toy dropoff site on Tuesday at J.C. Penney in the Northtown Mall, the empty bucket gained two donations. They were both from a generous 17-year-old who said every child deserves a present under the tree.

“I felt so amazing. It’s just such a good feeling that everyone should experience,” said Megan Mandere.

Over at the Toys for Tots warehouse, they’re bursting at the seams. They are putting the finishing touches on gifts for 3,900 local families.

Even though their toy boxes are full, they still need volunteers to sort and pick up the presents.

“In my opinion, it is extremely important for the community to gather, to show that we’re one people. We’re willing to help each other out, and we’re all we have at the end of the day,” said Staff Sergeant Winston Barnett, the Toys for Tots Spokane coordinator.

You can volunteer your time at the Toys for Tots warehouse by dropping by at 5414 E. Broadway in Spokane Valley.

Whether you’re able to buy an extra gift this Christmas or volunteer your time, it will go a long way.

You don’t have to stop by a Giving Tree and pick up a tag with a gift on it to buy. You can donate virtually here.

