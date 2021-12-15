Traffic light work closes Ford Drive

CASPER, Wyo. — Outer Drive (Wyoming Highway 258) between Mills and Evansville is closed late Monday afternoon to light, high-profile vehicles due to gusting winds, the Wyoming Department of Transportation (WYDOT) said. The alert was posted at 4:22 p.m. Weather sensors in the area have reported gusts of at least...
LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- High winds downed a traffic light pole in Henderson early Thursday morning, causing traffic delays in the area. According to Henderson police, only one lane was open on southbound Green Valley Parkway between E. Sunset Road and Cedarhurst Circle. Northbound lanes are open. Avoid the area.
After years of asking, the Ulster County town of Gardiner is finally getting light at one of the area's most dangerous intersections. The intersection of Route 44/55 and Bruynswick Road in Gardiner has seen its fair share of car accidents over the years. According to Brian Stiscia, Gardiner's town highway superintendent, he sees around 12 accidents a month at the intersection, and he thinks adding a traffic light will hopefully bring those numbers down and save lives.
DETROIT (FOX 2) - With heavy winds forecasted for Saturday, power outages are expected. See the latest power outage updates here. If you encounter a traffic light that is out, there are laws for how to handle dark lights. In Michigan, a traffic signal that is out is treated as...
A portion of Waketon Road will be closed to westbound traffic beginning Dec. 8, according to a Flower Mound news release. The closure will allow for work associated with the FM 2499 at Waketon Road intersection improvement projects, according to the release. The closure will allow for the reconstruction of failed roadway pavement on Waketon Road. The work is expected to be completed Jan. 14.
Be prepared to stop. That’s the overarching message of the electronic sign posted on Long Beach Boulevard for motorists to see as they enter Ship Bottom from all points south as officials announce the traffic signal at 28th Street with return to fully functioning this week. “Our people just...
A new traffic light will ease headaches for drivers coming into Park City from outside of town. The light is at the intersection of Highway 248 and Richardson Flat Road, east of the hospital. Before it started showing red, yellow and green signals Tuesday morning, it was a difficult place...
Things which bend but don’t break tend to be revolutionary, and an Australian firm hopes that the nation’s drivers will agree the next time they smash their car into a traffic light. Australians pay close to $90 million a year in damage and injuries from collisions with traffic lights, but...
The two southbound traffic lanes on South Union Street in Petersburg, between Washington and Wythe Streets, will be closed from December 8, 2021 through January 15, 2022. The northbound lane on Union Street leading to City Hall will be open. Construction on the new Park & Ride parking deck behind...
UPDATED: Parts of Route 70 were closed overnight in Ocean County after a dump truck carrying a bulldozer knocked down a traffic light and wires before rolling over, authorities said. A series of collisions in two towns began about 5 p.m. Wednesday near Brick Boulevard, according to Brick police. A...
Traffic light restoration in the Central Business District in New Orleans is nearly complete, according to city officials. More than 200 traffic lights were damaged after Hurricane Ida struck the city in August. Lesley Thomas, deputy director of communications, told WDSU efforts to restore traffic lights in the Central Business...
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – According to the Texas DPS Road Report, the Northeast Loop 335 in Potter County from miles 312 to 314 has been closed. Drivers are advised to choose an alternate route until further notice and be on the lookout in the area for emergency personnel and vehicles on or near the road. […]
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC)— It's been two days since whipping winds knocked out power for tens of thousands of people in Monroe County, and as of Monday, there are still several thousand outages, including at some stoplights. Monroe County Executive Adam Bello Tweeted out a few traffic light locations without...
Twain Harte, Ca– PG&E subcontractors will be performing tree removal operations requiring full closures on two county roads. Monday, December 20th, tree work will continue till 4:30 pm on 18895 Sequoia Lane. The crews will be moving to another road, 22987 South Fork Road on Tuesday. The work will take place in that area from 7:30 am to 4:30 pm.
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A new traffic light is in place at a busy Terre Haute intersection. Terre Haute Mayor Duke Bennett says the signal at 25th Street and Margaret Avenue intersection. Both residents in the area and local officials say the intersection is very busy, and they think...
HAWKINS COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Hawkins County Rescue Squad warned drivers Tuesday morning that a crash near Clouds Creek Bridge closed all lanes on 11W in the area as responders worked to extricate a person trapped in the vehicle. A report from the Tennessee Highway Patrol revealed that a 2019 Dodge Ram 1500 was […]
CASPER, Wyo. — High winds have prompted the Wyoming Department of Transportation (WYDOT) to close some roadways in central Wyoming to light, high-profile vehicles Monday. Interstate 25 between Casper and Buffalo and Outer Drive (Wyoming Highway 258) between Mills and Evansville are closed to wind-prone vehicles due to “extreme blowover risk.”
OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — Ottawa County Sheriff deputies responded to a crash at 9:06 a.m. Tuesday that resulted in disabled traffic signals and U.S. Highway 31 shutting down. When deputies arrived at the intersection of U.S. 31 and Felch Street , they found a Toyota sedan and Jeep SUV had collided.
Times up for those of you still thinking about reserving a Ford F-150 Lightning. On Wednesday, news first broke the reservation books closed for the electric pickup truck via an F-150 fan forum and dealership. Ford confirmed the action with Roadshow and said reservations closed Dec. 8 in preparation for order banks to open on Jan. 22 of next year.
Comments / 0