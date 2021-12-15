Traffic light work closes Ford Drive

After years of asking, the Ulster County town of Gardiner is finally getting light at one of the area's most dangerous intersections. The intersection of Route 44/55 and Bruynswick Road in Gardiner has seen its fair share of car accidents over the years. According to Brian Stiscia, Gardiner's town highway superintendent, he sees around 12 accidents a month at the intersection, and he thinks adding a traffic light will hopefully bring those numbers down and save lives.

GARDINER, NY ・ 14 DAYS AGO