Traffic light work closes Ford Drive

gallupsun.com
 6 days ago

Ford Drive will be closed to through trafdfic from U. S. Highway 66 to...

gallupsun.com

Fox5 KVVU

High winds down traffic light pole in Henderson

LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- High winds downed a traffic light pole in Henderson early Thursday morning, causing traffic delays in the area. According to Henderson police, only one lane was open on southbound Green Valley Parkway between E. Sunset Road and Cedarhurst Circle. Northbound lanes are open. Avoid the area.
HENDERSON, NV
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

After 12 Accidents a Month Gardiner Intersection Finally Getting Traffic Light

After years of asking, the Ulster County town of Gardiner is finally getting light at one of the area's most dangerous intersections. The intersection of Route 44/55 and Bruynswick Road in Gardiner has seen its fair share of car accidents over the years. According to Brian Stiscia, Gardiner's town highway superintendent, he sees around 12 accidents a month at the intersection, and he thinks adding a traffic light will hopefully bring those numbers down and save lives.
GARDINER, NY
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Waketon Road in Flower Mound to be closed to westbound traffic

A portion of Waketon Road will be closed to westbound traffic beginning Dec. 8, according to a Flower Mound news release. The closure will allow for work associated with the FM 2499 at Waketon Road intersection improvement projects, according to the release. The closure will allow for the reconstruction of failed roadway pavement on Waketon Road. The work is expected to be completed Jan. 14.
FLOWER MOUND, TX
thesandpaper.net

28th Street Traffic Light Returns to Full Cycle Dec. 9

Be prepared to stop. That’s the overarching message of the electronic sign posted on Long Beach Boulevard for motorists to see as they enter Ship Bottom from all points south as officials announce the traffic signal at 28th Street with return to fully functioning this week. “Our people just...
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
KPCW

Highway 248 interchange gets new traffic light

A new traffic light will ease headaches for drivers coming into Park City from outside of town. The light is at the intersection of Highway 248 and Richardson Flat Road, east of the hospital. Before it started showing red, yellow and green signals Tuesday morning, it was a difficult place...
PARK CITY, UT
Good News Network

Impact-Absorbing Traffic Light Poles Could Save Lives

Things which bend but don’t break tend to be revolutionary, and an Australian firm hopes that the nation’s drivers will agree the next time they smash their car into a traffic light. Australians pay close to $90 million a year in damage and injuries from collisions with traffic lights, but...
TRAFFIC
petersburg-va.org

Union Street Traffic Lanes Closed

The two southbound traffic lanes on South Union Street in Petersburg, between Washington and Wythe Streets, will be closed from December 8, 2021 through January 15, 2022. The northbound lane on Union Street leading to City Hall will be open. Construction on the new Park & Ride parking deck behind...
PETERSBURG, VA
WDSU

Traffic light restoration in CBD expected to be completed in two weeks

Traffic light restoration in the Central Business District in New Orleans is nearly complete, according to city officials. More than 200 traffic lights were damaged after Hurricane Ida struck the city in August. Lesley Thomas, deputy director of communications, told WDSU efforts to restore traffic lights in the Central Business...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WHEC TV-10

MAP: Several traffic lights still out due to power outage

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC)— It's been two days since whipping winds knocked out power for tens of thousands of people in Monroe County, and as of Monday, there are still several thousand outages, including at some stoplights. Monroe County Executive Adam Bello Tweeted out a few traffic light locations without...
MONROE COUNTY, NY
mymotherlode.com

Twain Harte Tree Work Will Impact Traffic

Twain Harte, Ca– PG&E subcontractors will be performing tree removal operations requiring full closures on two county roads. Monday, December 20th, tree work will continue till 4:30 pm on 18895 Sequoia Lane. The crews will be moving to another road, 22987 South Fork Road on Tuesday. The work will take place in that area from 7:30 am to 4:30 pm.
TWAIN HARTE, CA
CNET

Ford F-150 Lightning reservations close with around 200,000 hand-raisers

Times up for those of you still thinking about reserving a Ford F-150 Lightning. On Wednesday, news first broke the reservation books closed for the electric pickup truck via an F-150 fan forum and dealership. Ford confirmed the action with Roadshow and said reservations closed Dec. 8 in preparation for order banks to open on Jan. 22 of next year.
BUYING CARS

