More Consumers Are Using Buy Now, Pay Later Apps

By Jason Bellini
newsy.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt's finals week at the University of California, Los Angeles. Junior poli-sci major Akunnia Akubuilo took time away from studying to show Newsy the app she says she uses to make most of her online purchases — Klarna. "I've gotten a lot of stuff for my dorm, actually,...

www.newsy.com

The Guardian

The hottest product this US holiday shopping season? Buy now pay later

Supply chain issues. Labor shortages. Rising prices. Mask mandates. These are some of the biggest challenges facing small merchants this holiday season and I can tell you on behalf of many of my clients that it’s not making for a very merry Christmas. But there’s thing that is saving the season for thousands of business owners and no, it’s not Rudolph.
pymnts

Belk Taps Afterpay to Power Buy Now, Pay Later

Buy now, pay later (BNPL) platform Afterpay and Belk department stores on Tuesday (Dec. 7) unveiled a flexible payment program for online and in-store shoppers, giving them the option to pay for their gifts in four interest-free installments. “We always strive to give customers the best and most convenient options...
pymnts

Banks Can Win at Buy Now, Pay Later If They Play to Their Strengths

No disrespect to crypto, but few would disagree that buy now, pay later (BNPL) is the payments sensation of the pandemic era, with PYMNTS research finding that 50 million people used BNPL at least once in the past year. From consumer adoption to mergers to stock market debuts, BNPL seems to be a runaway hit.
California State
American Banker

Buy now/pay later pioneers defend their turf as banks move in

Banks are responding in force to the fintech-led buy now/pay later craze, leading consumers to ask those startups: What else can you do for me?. Installment loans are, by their nature, meant for a single purchase. Banks are well equipped to turn this interaction into a long-term relationship by cross-selling products such as credit cards to consumers or capital to merchants; fintechs, however, have some catching up to do.
whdh.com

Regulators open probe into red hot ‘buy now, pay later’ industry

(CNN) — Regulators in Washington may crack down on the industry behind “buy now, pay later,” the increasingly popular method for consumers to purchase things online. The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau said Thursday that it is looking to “collect information on the risks and benefits of these fast-growing loans” from five leading BNPL companies: Affirm; Australia’s Afterpay, which is getting bought by Square owner Block; PayPal; privately held Swedish fintech Klarna; and Zip, another BNPL firm headquartered in Australia.
Warren Davidson
Fortune

All eyes on buy now, pay later with latest CFPB probe

This is the web version of Term Sheet, a daily newsletter on the biggest deals and dealmakers. Sign up to get it delivered free to your inbox. Some of the highest-valued fintech startups are under the regulatory microscope. The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, fondly referred to as the CFPB (or...
Dealerscope

Buy Now, Pay Later Plans Under CFPB Scrutiny

THE DAILY SCOPE, 12/16/21: The use of Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) installment plans from companies such as Affirm, Afterpay, and Klarna has skyrocketed in the past two years both online and in-store. A recent study by NerdWallet found that one in five holiday shoppers are using BPNL services this year. They’re an appealing alternative to credit cards because they don’t charge interest and good credit histories aren’t always a dealbreaker. But the bills still have to be paid, so it’s not uncommon that consumers with a tendency to live beyond their means take on one too many of these arrangements, even though it may not be in their interest. With little regulation compared to credit card companies so far, it’s no surprise that about 43 percent of Gen Z shoppers have missed at least one installment payment, according to recent research by Piplsay. Stats like these have prompted the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) to launch an investigation into these services to find out if their business models and practices are fair and whether or not they create unsustainable debt for consumers that use them. The CFPB will also be looking into privacy issues around the industry’s use of consumer data. As the Wall St. Journal points out, the timing around the holidays is a bit Grinch-like, but in the long run, it’s better to have customers who keep coming back to the store because they aren’t in debt than customers who can’t afford to come because they are.
American Banker

CFPB opens inquiry into buy now/pay later lenders

The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau has opened an inquiry into the practices of five fintechs to address consumer risks within the booming buy now/pay later installment loan industry. The move signals the first potential speed bump in the U.S. for the highflying BNPL industry, which has soared to $100 billion...
Daily Mail

Almost a THIRD of 20 to 30-year-olds are using Buy Now Pay Later schemes like Klarna for their shopping, research finds

Almost a third of young adults in the UK are using controversial Buy Now, Pay Later schemes for their shopping. Research by data company Equifax shows that an estimated 15million adults of all ages are using this form of credit – an increase of more than 2million since the start of the year. Among them are around 30 per cent of all 20 to 30-year-olds in the UK.
Forbes

Why The Buy Now Pay Later Payment Method Is The Future

President at BAMS & CRMDialer. Overseeing the growth of payment gateways, e-commerce growth hacks and SMB efficiency improvements. As the pandemic developed in 2020, many things in our lives changed. For the most part, we’ve seen many people get laid off and businesses shut down. Saving every penny became more important than ever before.
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

How to navigate ‘buy now, pay later’ shopping services

SPOKANE, Wash. — Checking off your Christmas list could get even easier. ‘Buy Now, Pay Later’ services are giving people more flexibility to shop this holiday season. The company ‘Afterpay’ reports there’s been a 34-percent increase in people opting in for the service which allows shoppers to split full payments into parts. Normal plans include dividing your product’s price into...
Advocate Andy

Benefits and Risks of Buy Now, Pay Later Products

Services like AfterPay and Klarna are convenient but risky. A group of U.S. Senators led by Jack Reed of Rhode Island wrote a letter to the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) calling for closer scrutiny and better regulation of Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) products (such as Klarna and AfterPay).
swfloridadailynews.com

The popular option to shop is “Buy now and pay later”.

You may find that your holiday budget is stretched thin, yet you want the best gift. Many shops offer you the possibility to achieve that gift even though it may be expensive. “buy now, pay later” option. The idea is that you can spread your payments out rather...
money.com

'Buy Now, Pay Later' Apps Like Affirm and Afterpay Just Became the Subject of a Federal Watchdog Probe

A federal consumer watchdog just launched a probe into five major companies offering “buy now, pay later” (BNPL) services. The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) announced Thursday that it’s opening the inquiry to determine the benefits and risks of the loan-like programs, which have become increasingly popular alternatives to payments made by debit or credit cards.
chainstoreage.com

Belk brings ‘buy now, pay later’ to stores and e-commerce site

Shoppers at Belk now have the option to divide their payments into four interest-free installments. The Southeastern regional department store chain is partnering with buy now, pay later (BNPL) platform Afterpay to give customers the opportunity to have flexible payment options when shopping, both in-store and online. Belk customers using Afterpay can make purchases and pay for them in four interest-free installments, due every two weeks.
Cheddar News

What the Rising Number of Buy Now, Pay Later Services Means for Retailers

Dominique Broadway, CEO and founder of Finances Demystified, joined Cheddar to talk about the rising number of buy now, pay later (BNPL) services that are available to online shoppers. She noted that the desire for instant gratification among younger shoppers is at least one driver behind these services but said that without restraint it can be easy to fall into a mountain of debt. However, Broadway said this reverse layaway concept could be a huge opportunity for small and medium-sized businesses to increase their sales.
ClickOnDetroit.com

Holiday shopping: Risks of ‘buy now, pay later’ plans

When buying holiday gifts for everyone on your list, it can be easy to go over budget -- especially if you end up shopping for yourself, too. Many stores are offering “buy now, pay later” programs that allow shoppers to pay less up up front. While those programs may sound like a good idea at the time, they could have an impact on your finances.
