It’s a hell of a time to be Robert Rodriguez right now, thanks to all of the franchise plates he has spinning at this particular moment. Developing sequels for projects like Netflix’s We Can Be Heroes, as well as continuing to craft amazing visions in Disney+’s corner of the Star Wars universe, the man is making his fans happy. Of course, there are some of his loyalists who wonder where and if any progress has been made in trying to make the sequel to 2019’s Alita: Battle Angel a reality. Not only did Rodriguez provide a hopeful update, he also credited the previous film as landing him his current gig in a galaxy far, far away.

MOVIES ・ 3 DAYS AGO